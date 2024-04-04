NCAA Swimming Transfer Portal 2024: List of athletes looking for a change of programs ft. Regan Smith, Caroline Bentz

The NCAA Swimming Transfer Portal 2024 has been open since March, but with the conclusion of national championships, names have started pouring in. While there haven't been any shocking revelations yet, there are a couple of big names looking to switch it up.

Olympic medalist and world record holder in the 200m backstroke, Regan Smith, had entered her name into the portal in March, and she will probably be one of the most important transfers this season.

Smith raced her freshmen season for Stanford but forwent the rest of her collegiate eligibility to turn pro. However, with the introduction of the new NIL rules, she can race on the collegiate circuit again while maintaining her endorsements.

The World Champion currently trains at Arizona State University, but with their former head coach Bob Bowman heading to Texas for the next season, there is a possibility of Smith making the move with him.

Other early entrants on the NCAA Swimming Transfer Portals included South African 50m and 100m backstroke national champion Olivia Nel, Russians Valeria Egorova and Alena Rozova, Florida Gators’ Madison Kolessar, and University of Missouri sophomore Sam Brown.

Now with the national championships done and dusted, there is more action in the portal. Virginia Tech University’s Caroline Bentz and Chase Travis are looking to switch things up. Bentz was a finalist at the 200-yard backstroke nationals, finishing seventh in her first NCAA ‘A’ finals with a time of 1:52.39.

Meanwhile, Travis has entered her name into the NCAA Swimming Transfer Portal as a graduate. She made the championships every year she was with the Hokies, with a best of 4:41.71 in the 500-yard freestyle.

Jasu Ovaskainen, the Northeast Conference Champion in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard butterfly, and 200-yard individual medley, is also entering the portal. His freshman season saw him help Wagner College to tour relay NEC titles, as well as their first-ever NEC Championships.

Arizona University's Tommy Palmer and Jarod Arroyo are also in the 2024 NCAA Swimming Transfer Portal. While Arroyo entered the portal before the announcement of coach Bob Bowman's impending move to Texas, Palmer entered it later.

NCAA Swimming Transfer Portal: How does it work?

The NCAA Swimming Transfer Portal allows DI athletes an opportunity to switch to a different program mid-way through their course if they wish to.

Entering their name into the portal allowed students to let other coaches and schools know that they are open to discussions on a possible move. While participating in the portal usually results in an athlete switching schools, it is not compulsory, and in some cases, students choose to stay back with their University.

For swimming, according to the new rules, athletes can access the NCAA Swimming Transfer Portal for 45 days after the championship selection, which was March 6th for the women, and March 20th for the men.