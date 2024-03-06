NCAA Track and Field Championships Boston 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships will take place this weekend from March 7-9 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The University of Massachusetts Lowell and Boston College will co-host the championships, which will take place at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts. On March 7, the men's competition will begin at 6 pm Eastern time, and the women's competition will follow at 8 pm Eastern time, marking the beginning of the championships.

The NCAA will release the start lists for the event on Wednesday, March 6. Some of the key players to watch out for are: Parker Valby, a distance standout from Florida, in the 300 and 5000 meters; Terrence Jones, a sprinter from Texas Tech, in the 60m and 200m; Tarsis Orogot from Alabama in the 200m; Alia Armstrong from LSU in the 60m hurdles; Ackelia Smith from Texas in the long jump; Ky Robinson from Stanford in the 3000m and 5000m; Shaun Maswanganyi from Houston in the 60m and 200m; Rosey Effiong from Arkansas in the 200m and 400m; Michaela Rose from LSU in the 800m and Leo Neugebauer from Texas in the heptathlon.

NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships 2024 schedule and event order

Here is the schedule and order of events for the tournament:

March 7th, Thursday:

Men's weight throw prelims & finals (6 p.m. ET)

Women's weight throw prelim & finals (8 p.m. ET)

March 8th, Friday:

Men's pole vault final (2 p.m. ET)

Men's long jump prelims & final (4 p.m. ET)

Men's track event semi-finals underway (4 p.m. ET)

Men's 5000m final (5:20 p.m. ET)

Men's distance medley relay final & women's pole vault final (6 p.m. ET)

Women's long jump prelims & finals (7 p.m. ET)

Women's track event semi-finals underway (7 p.m. ET)

Women's 5000m final (8:20 p.m. ET)

Women's distance medley relay final (9 p.m. ET)

March 9th, Saturday:

Men's & women's high jump (1 p.m. ET)

Men's shot put prelims & finals (2:45 p.m.ET)

Men's triple jump; heptathlon concludes (1000m) (3:30 p.m. ET)

Men's mile (4 p.m. ET)

Men's 60m (4:10 p.m. ET)

Men's 400m (4:20 p.m. ET)

Men's 800m (4:30 p.m. ET)

Men's 60m hurdles (4:40 p.m. ET)

Men's 200m (4:50 p.m. ET)

Men's 3000m (5 p.m. ET)

Men's 4x400m relay (5:20 p.m. ET)

Women's shot put prelims & finals (5:45 p.m. ET)

Women's triple jump prelims & finals (6:30 p.m. ET)

Women's mile (7 p.m. ET)

Women's 60m (7:10 p.m. ET)

Women's 400m (7:20 p.m. ET)

Womens' 800m (7:30 p.m. ET)

Women's 60m hurdles (7:40 p.m. ET)

Women's 200m (7:50 p.m. ET)

Women's 3000m (8 p.m. ET)

Women's 4x400 relay (8:20 p.m. ET)

Where To Watch

Viewers in the United States can watch the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships 2024 live on ESPN+. Additionally, an encore showing will be hosted on ESPNU on Monday, March 11. The event can be accessed through the ESPN app or website, with the live broadcast airing on ACC Network and streaming available on ACC Network Extra.