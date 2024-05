NCAA Track and Field East and West Regionals 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The 2024 edition of the NCAA Track and Field East and West Regionals is all set to begin on May 22 and will continue for three days until May 25. The East Regionals event will be held in Lexington and the West Regionals will be held in Fayetteville.

Both the NCAA East and West Regionals will be a qualifier event for the upcoming NCAA Track and Field Championships 2024 scheduled to be held between June 5 and 8 in Oregon.

Twelve qualifiers each from the East and West Regionals will be able to book their places at the NCAA Championships 2024. For the relay teams too, the top 12 teams from each regional will qualify for the tournament in Eugene.

NCAA Track and Field East Regionals 2024: Schedule and Order of Events

NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships

Here is the complete schedule of the 2024 edition of the East Regionals:

May 22 (Wednesday);

6:00 PM ET- Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

6:30 PM ET- Men's 1500m Round 1

7:00 PM ET- Men's 100m Round 1

7:25 PM ET- Men's 400m Round 1

7:50 PM ET- Men's 800m Round 1

8:20 PM ET- Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

8:45 PM ET- Men's 200m Round 1

9:10 PM ET- Men's 10000m Semifinals

10:00 AM ET- Men's Hammer Throw Round 1

1:00 PM ET- Men's Javelin Round 1

6:00 PM ET- Men's Long Jump Round 1

6:30 PM ET- Men's Pole Vault Round 1

6:30 PM ET- Men's Shot Put Round 1

May 23 (Thursday):

6:00 PM ET- Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1

6:30 PM ET- Women's 1500m Round 1

7:00 PM ET- Women's 100m Round 1

7:25 PM ET- Women's 400m Round 1

7:50 PM ET- Women's 800m Round 1

8:20 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

8:45 PM ET- Women's 200m Round 1

9:10 PM ET- Women's 10000m semifinals

10:00 AM ET- Women's Hammer Throw Round 1

1:00 PM ET- Women's Javeline Round 1

6:00 PM ET- Women's Long Jump Round 1

6:30 PM ET- Women's Pole Vault Round 1

6:30 PM ET- Women's Shot Put Round 1

May 24 (Friday):

5:00 PM ET- Men's 4*100m Relays Quarterfinals

5:15 PM ET- Men's 1500m Quarterfinals

5:40 PM ET- Men's 3000m Steeplechase Quarterfinals

6:15 PM ET- Men's 110m Hurdles Quarterfinals

6:35 PM ET- Men's 100m Sprint Quarterfinals

6:50 PM ET- Men's 400m Sprint Quarterfinals

7:05 PM ET- Men's 800m Quarterfinals

7:25 PM ET- Men's 400m Hurdles Quarterfinals

7:50 PM ET- Men's 200m Quarterfinals

8:10 PM ET- Men's 5000m Semifinals

8:45 PM ET- Men's 4*400m Relays Quarterfinals

1:00 PM ET- Men's Discus Round 1

2:00 PM ET- Men's High Jump Round 1

6:00 PM ET- Men's Triple Jump Round 1

May 25 (Saturday):

5:00 PM ET- Women's 4*100m Relays Quarterfinals

5:15 PM ET- Women's 1500m Quarterfinals

5:40 PM ET- Women's 3000m Steeplechase Quarterfinals

6:15 PM ET- Women's 100m Hurdles Quarterfinals

6:35 PM ET- Women's 100m Quarterfinals

6:50 PM ET- Women's 400m Quarterfinals

7:05 PM ET- Women's 800m Quarterfinals

7:25 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles Quarterfinals

7:50 PM ET- Women's 200m Quarterfinals

8:10 PM ET- Women's 5000m Semifinals

8:45 PM ET- Women's 4*400m Relays Quarterfinals

1:00 PM ET- Women's Discus Round 1

2:00 PM ET- Women's High Jump Round 1

6:00 PM ET- Women's Triple Jump Round 1

NCAA Track and Field West Regionals 2024: Complete Schedule and Order of Events

NCAA Trck and Field Championships

May 22 (Wednesday):

7:00 PM ET- Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

7:30 PM ET- Men's 1500m Round 1

8:00 PM ET- Men's 100m Round 1

8:25 PM ET- Men's 400m Round 1

8:50 PM ET- Men's 800m Round 1

9:20 PM ET- Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

9:45 PM ET- Men's 200m Round 1

10:10 PM ET- Men's 10000m Semifinals

11:00 AM ET- Men's Hammer Throw Round 1

2:00 PM ET- Men's Javelin Round 1

7:00 PM ET- Men's Long Jump Round 1

7:30 PM ET- Men's Pole Vault Round 1

7:30 PM ET- Men's Shot Put Round 1

May 23 (Thursday):

7:00 PM ET- Women's 110 m Hurdles Round 1

7:30 PM ET- Women's 1500m Round 1

8:00 PM ET- Women's 100m Round 1

8:25 PM ET- Women's 400m Round 1

8:50 PM ET- Women's 800m Round 1

9:20 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

9:45 PM ET- Women's 200m Round 1

10:10 PM ET- Women's 10000m Semifinals

11:00 AM ET- Women's Hammer Throw Round 1

3:00 PM ET- Women's Javelin Round 1

7:00 PM ET- Women's Long Jump Round 1

7:30 PM ET- Women's Pole Vault Round 1

8:00 PM ET- Women's Shot Put Round 1

May 24 (Friday):

6:00 PM ET- Men's 4*100m Relays Quarterfinals

6:15 PM ET- Men's 1500m Quarterfinals

6:40 PM ET- Men's 3000m Steeplechase Quarterfinals

7:15 PM ET- Men's 110m Hurdles Quarterfinals

7:35 PM ET- Men's 100m Quarterfinals

7:50 PM ET- Men's 400m Quarterfinals

8:05 PM ET- Men's 800m Quarterfinals

8:25 PM ET- Men's 400m Hurdles Quarterfinals

8:50 PM ET- Men's 200m Quarterfinals

9:10 PM ET- Men's 5000m Semifinals

9:45 PM ET- Men's 4*400m Relays Quarterfinals

2:00 PM ET- Men's Discus Round 1

3:00 PM ET- Men's Hugh Jump Round 1

7:00 PM ET- Men's Triple Jump Round 1

May 25 (Saturday):

6:00 PM ET- Women's 4*100m Relays Quarterfinals

6:15 PM ET- Women's 1500m Quarterfinals

6:40 PM ET- Women's 3000m Steeplechase Quarterfinals

7:15 PM ET- Women's 100m Hurdles Quarterfinals

7:35 PM ET- Women's 100m Quarterfinals

7:50 PM ET- Women's 400m Quarterfinals

8:05 PM ET- Women's 800m Quarterfinals

8:25 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles Quarterfinals

9:10 PM ET- Women's 5000m Semifinals

9:45 PM ET- Women's 4*400m Relays Quarterfinals

2:00 PM ET- Women's Discus Round 1

3:00 PM ET- Women's High Jump Round 1

7:00 PM ET- Women's triple Jump Round 1

NCAA Track and Field East and West Regionals: Where to Watch?

NCAA Track and Field Championships

All events from the 2024 edition of the NCAA East and West Regionals will be live-streamed on ESPN+.