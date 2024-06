NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships will be held between Wednesday, June, and Sunday, June 9, at the Hayward Field in Eugene. The University of Oregon will be hosting this annual collegiate event.

Established in 1921, this year will be the 102nd edition of this collegiate tournament. The participants of the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2024 were determined through the East and West regional qualifiers which took place last month.

With all this said, let's know more about the schedule and order of events for the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2024: Schedule and Order of Events

2022 edition of the tournament

Here is the complete schedule of the 2024 edition of the NCAA Track and Field Championships;

June 5 (Wednesday):

4:35 PM PT- Men's 4x100m Relays semifinals

4:46 PM PT- Men's 1500m Sprint semifinals

5:02 PM PT- Men's 3000m Steeplechase semifinals

5:32 PM PT- Men's 110m Hurdles semifinals

5:46 PM PT- Men's 100m Sprint semifinals

6:00 PM PT- Men's 400m Sprint semifinals

6:15 PM PT- Men's 800m Sprint semifinals

6:30 PM PT- Men's 400m Hurdles semifinals

6:44 PM PT- Men's 200m Sprint semifinals

6:56 PM PT- Men's 400m Decathlon

7:08 PM PT- Men's 10,000m Sprint Finals

7:48 PM PT- Men's 4x400m relays semifinals

2:00 PM PT- Men's Hammer Throw Finals

5:00 PM PT- Men's Pole Vault Finals

5:45 PM PT- Men's Javelin Finals

6:00 PM PT- Men's Long Jump Finals

6:40 PM PT- Men's Shot Put Finals

June 6 (Thursday):

5:32 PM PT- Women's 4x100m Relays semifinals

5:46 PM PT- Women's 1500m semifinals

6:02 PM PT- Women's 3000m Steeplechase semifinals

6:32 PM PT- Women's 100m Hurdles semifinals

6:46 PM PT- Women's 100m Sprint semifinals

7:00 PM PT- Women's 400m Sprint semifinals

7:14 PM PT- Women's 800m Sprint semifinals

7:30 PM PT- Women's 400m Hurdles semifinals

7:44 PM PT- Women's 200m Sprint semifinals

7:56 PM PT- Men's 1500m Decathlon

8:08 PM PT- Women's 10,000m Sprint finals

8:48 PM PT- Women's 4x400m Relays semifinals

3:00 PM PT- Women's Hammer Throw finals

6:00 PM PT- Women's Pole Vault finals

6:45 PM PT- Women's Javelin finals

7:00 PM PT- Women's Long Jump finals

7:40 PM PT- Women's Shot Put finals

June 7 (Friday):

5:20 PM PT- Men's Wheelchair 100m finals

6:02 PM PT- Men's 4x100m Relays finals

6:12 PM PT- Men's 1500m Sprint finals

6:24 PM PT- Men's 3000m Steeplechase finals

6:42 PM PT- Men's 110m Hurdles finals

6:52 PM PT- Men's 100m Sprint finals

7:02 PM PT- Men's 400m Sprint finals

7:14 PM PT- Men's 800m Sprint finals

7:27 PM PT- Men's 400m Hurdles finals

7:37 PM PT- Men's 200m Sprint finals

7:43 PM PT- Women's 200m Heptathlon

7:55 PM PT- Men's 5000m finals

8:21 PM PT- Men's 4x400m Relays finals

5:30 PM PT- Men's High Jump finals

5:35 PM PT- Men's Discus finals

6:20 PM PT- Men's Triple Jump finals

June 8 (Saturday):

1:50 PM PT- Women's Wheelchair 100m finals

2:32 PM PT- Women's 4x100m Relay finals

2:41 PM PT- Women's 1500m Sprint finals

2:54 PM PT- Women's 3000m Steeplechase finals

3:12 PM PT- Women's 100m Hurdles finals

3:22 PM PT- Women's 100m Sprint finals

3:44 PM PT- Women's 800m Sprint finals

3:57 PM PT- Women's 400m Hurdles finals

4:07 PM PT- Women's 200m Sprint finals

4:13 PM PT- Wiomen's 800m Heptathlon

4:25 PM PT- Women's 5000m Sprint finals

4:51 PM PT- Women's 4x400m Relay finals

2:00 PM PT- Women's High Jump finals

2:05 PM PT- Women's Discus finals

2:50 PM PT- Women's Triple Jump finals

NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships 2024: Where to Watch

Florida at the 2022 Championships

All NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships events will be telecasted on ESPN2.