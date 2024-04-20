NCAA Women's Gymnastics 2024 Individual Champions complete list ft LSU's Aleah Finnegan, Haleigh Bryant

The NCAA Women's Gymnastics individual finals have been completed, and fans have their champions for 2024. The competition took place for two sessions in Fort Worth, Texas and gymnasts were firing on all cylinders as they gave audiences the show of a lifetime.

Taking the all-around crown was LSU’s Haleigh Bryant, capping off a truly stupendous year in the perfect manner. The Tiger has led the national all-around rankings several times throughout the season and has notched multiple perfect 10s on the vault and floor.

Competing on Thursday, April 18, in the Dickies Arena, Bryant was her usual flawless self under the spotlight. She was in action in the morning session, alongside LSU teammates as they took on California, Stanford, and Arkansas. The youngster pulled off a show-stopping 39.7125, helping LSU advance to the finals as well as clinching the national title.

One of the other standout competitors at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics individual finals was Oklahoma's Audrey Davis. In action in the second session of the day, Davis got down to business after the Sooners’ disastrous opening rotation on the vault.

Taking to the uneven bars, where she is ranked No. 1 in the nation, the youngster proved her mettle, scoring a 9.9625 and tying Florida’s Leanne Wong for a piece of the national title. Next, Audrey Davis was in action on the balance beam, once more scoring a 9.9625. This time, Davis and teammate Faith Torez were crowned Co-Champions on the beam.

Elsewhere, it was Stanford’s Anna Roberts who stole the show in the vault. Competing in the elite eight alongside her unseeded teammates, the Cardinal scored a 9.950 for her crown. Meanwhile, LSU was the center of attention once again on the floor exercise, with Aleah Finnegan posting a 9.9625 to be crowned national champion in the event.

NCAA Women's Gymnastics: Team finals update

The team semifinals of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics witnessed a handful of dazzling performances and a major upset. The opening session of the day featured a showdown between No. 2 LSU, No. 3 California, No. 12 Arkansas, and the unseeded Stanford.

The LSU Tigers and California Golden Bears were on fire, putting up stunning performances to score 198.1125 and 197.7125, respectively, to move to the final four.

The second session of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics championships saw Florida and Utah outscore reigning national champions and the No. 1 team in the country, Oklahoma, to round out the top four.

LSU, California, Florida, and Utah will now take on each other at the Dickies Arena as they bid to be crowned champions.