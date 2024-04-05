The 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship will witness its third day on April 5.

The regional competitions this year are held across four centers in the United States, including Ann Arbor in Michigan, Gainesville in Florida, Berkeley in California, and Fayetteville in Arkansas.

Eight teams have already qualified for the regional finals, including LSU, who were joined by Minnesota, Kentucky and Arkansas for the Fayetteville final. In Ann Arbor, defending champions Oklahoma were joined by Illinois, Alabama and Penn State for the final.

Another 16 teams will be in action on Day 3 of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship, eight of which will qualify for the Regional finals, which are scheduled to take place on April 6 and 7.

Teams in action on Day 3 of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship

Auburn Gymnastics will be in action on Day 3 of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship

The Utah Red Rocks Gymnastics teams will face the Michigan Wolverines women's gymnastics team, Towson Gymnastics, and Maryland at the Gainesville Regional Round 2 of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship. Furthermore, fans in Gainesville will also witness the home team Florida Gators lock horns with Missouri Gymnastics, Georgia, and Iowa State. The top two teams from each meet will face one another in the Regional finals.

There will be two regional meets in Berkeley, the first one featuring Denver UCLA, Arizona State and Washington. The second meet will see California, Auburn, Stanford and Southern Utah lock horns against one another. The top two from each meet will face one another in the Regional finals.

Schedule for Day 3 of the NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024:

1 p.m. - Gainesville Regional Round 2 (Utah, Michigan State, Towson, Maryland) 4 p.m. - Berkeley Regional Round 2 (Denver, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington) 7 p.m. - Gainesville Regional Round 2 (Florida Gators, Missouri, Georgia, Iowa State) 10 p.m - Berkeley Regional Round 2 (California, Auburn, Stanford, Southern Utah)

The timings for all the above events are as per the E.T.

Where to watch the NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2024

All the events will be live-streamed on ESPN+. Fans of the sport can also access the live results, scores, and updates on the official website of NCAA.