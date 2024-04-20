NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship Finals Preview: LSU and Utah headline the top four

The NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships Finals 2024 is all set to be held on April 20, Saturday. The event will get underway from 4:00 PM ET at the Dickies Arena, Texas.

Louisiana State University, Florida Gators, California Golden Bears, and the Utah Red Rocks qualified for the final round of the championship on April 18.

The No. 2 seeded LSU Tigers registered a point tally of 198.1125 courtesy of their senior performer Haleigh Bryant. Bryant finished with the highest all-around score in the history of LSU with 39.7125 and was superbly assisted by the likes of Alexis Jeffrey, Kiya Johnson, Konnor McClain, and Sierra Ballard.

On Saturday, the LSU side will be performing at its 10th NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship finals and will be looking to clinch its first-ever national title in its school history.

Besides LSU, the California Golden Bears also booked their place from the first bracket of the semifinals. The Bears registered a score of 197.7125 with their junior Mya Lauzon and sophomore eMjae Frazier producing majestic performances on the big stage.

Lauzon registered an all-around score of 39.6375 with a 9.95 on beam balance. It was a historic day for the Bears as their side qualified for the finals of the championship for the first time.

In the second semifinals, the Utah Red Rocks finished top of the bracket with 197.9375 points. With this superb performance against the likes of the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners and No. 4 Florida Gators, the Red Rocks qualified for its fourth consecutive NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship.

The No. 4 Florida Gators was the second team to qualify for the final of the championship and joined LSU, California, and Utah. The Gators finished with a point tally of 197.8750 on Thursday and will be performing in its 20th NCAA Women's Gymnastics championship final.

Oklahoma Sooners face surprising knockout at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship 2024 semifinals

Oklahoma Gymnastics

The defending champions Oklahoma failed to qualify for the finals of the NCAA Championship finals after a forgettable performance in the semis. The Sooners could register just 196.6625 points as they finished third in their bracket behind Utah and Florida.

After this stunning defeat, Oklahoma coach K.J. Kindler elaborated on the prowess her team has shown in the last few years. She stated during the post-match interview:

"The Sooners are human. We have lived in the luxury of success for over a decade. We have certainly worked for it, but on any given day, anything can happen. This is a testament to that."

Faith Torrez's opening performance in the vault was not up to the mark for Oklahoma as she could only obtain 9.325 points courtesy of a fall. There were a few other low-scoring affairs from Katherine LeVasseur and Jordan Bowers from which the Sooners couldn't recover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback