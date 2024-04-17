NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championship Finals 2024: Schedule, where to watch and more

The NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championships 2024 is all set to be held between April 18 and April 20. The event will be held at the Dickies Arena in Texas.

Established in 1982, the tournament is the annual event held by the NCAA to determine the best gymnast team in the collegiate circuit. It revolves around 36 teams participating in the NCAA regionals, which was held earlier this month.

Among the 36 only eight teams (two from each of the four regions namely Ann Arbor, Gainesville, Berkeley, and Fayetteville) will have a chance to compete against each other in the semi-finals of the championships scheduled on Thursday.

The Georgia Bulldogs, representing the University of Georgia, has been the most successful team in the competition with 10 titles. However, defending champions Oklahoma is the most successful team in recent years with six titles in the last 10 years.

They will also enter the 2024 tournament as clear favorites, especially with the form they have displayed over the last month. They registered an all-time scoring record by a team (198.950) during the Pac-12 Championships last month. With their 21-year-old junior Jordan Bowers in full flow over the last year, the Oklahoma Sooners will be a team to look out for in the upcoming championships.

They will face some tough resilience from the likes of Lousiana State University and the University of California. LSU's Haleigh Bryant will pose a major threat to the Sooners, especially in the Vault Exercises. Recently Bryant became the first LSU athlete to earn a gym slam.

The 2024 tournament will also feature various Olympians such as Luisa Blanco from Alabama (Cambodia) and LSU's Aleah Finnegan (Philippines).

NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championship 2024: Complete Schedule

NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships

Here is the complete schedule of the NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championships 2024:

April 18 (Thursday)

3:30 PM EST- Session 1 (Arkansas, California, LSU, Stanford)

8:00 PM EST- Session 2 (Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Utah)

April 20 (Saturday)

3:00 PM EST- Finals

NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championship Finals 2024: Where to Watch?

All matches from the semi-finals of the NCAA Women's National Championships 2024 will be live-streamed on ESPN 2. The finals will be covered by the American Broadcasting Company (ABC). Besides, the audience can get all the live updates and scores from the events on the official ESPN app and websites.

Moreover, the tickets for the championships are made available on the official site of Ticketmaster if one wishes to experience the match from the arena. The price of the tickets starts from $75.

