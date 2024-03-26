NCAA women's gymnastics rankings (Week 12): Oklahoma retain the No.1 spot, LSU cruises back to No. 2 with SEC Championship victory

The NCAA Women's Gymnastics rankings after week 12 are out. Oklahoma from the Big-12 conference retains the top position in the list after securing a mammoth 198.9500 score over the weekend. Their average score increased from 198.310 to 198.360.

LSU managed to move up the table above California courtesy of the SEC Championships victory on Saturday. They registered an average score of 198.0750 and defeated the likes of Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, etc. Currently, they are at an average score of 197.908 this week which increased from 197.893.

Third on the list is California from the Pac-12 Conference with an average score of 197.833. Over the week they were in action in the Pac-12 Conference which included teams such as Arizona, Oregon State, Utah, Washington, etc. They managed a team score of 197.3250. Over the week their average score decreased from 197.875 to 197.833.

Florida from the SEC Conference retains their fourth position on the NCAA rankings list. They were in action during the SEC Championships on Saturday during which they managed a team score of 197.3000 which was fairly less than that of LSU's championship winning score. Their average score dropped to 197.670 from 197.708 over the week.

Fifth on the list is Utah with an average score of 197.704. They managed to retain their position courtesy of a 198.000 score during the SEC Championships over the weekend.

No.6 to No.10 in the NCAA gymnastics rankings

Denver and Kentucky hold the sixth and seventh positions on the NCAA list with average scores of 197.456 and 197.592 respectively. Even though Kentucky has a higher average score than Denver, their NQS score (197.810) is less than that of Denver (197.825).

Alabama is in the eighth position on the list with an average score of 197.527. The Alabama side was in action during the SEC Championships over the weekend. They registered a combined team score of 197.9500 during the championship which helped them improve their average score from 197.507 to 197.527.

UCLA (197.675 NQS) and Michigan State (197.625 NQS) hold the ninth and tenth positions on the list respectively with average scores of 197.350 and 197.398. Michigan State was dethroned from its ninth position courtesy of a solid performance from UCLA over the week during the Pac-12 conference.

2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics complete rankings with Team NQS (week 12)

1. Oklahoma- 198.500

2. LSU- 198.215

3. California- 198.180

4. Florida- 197.905

5. Utah- 197.895

6. Denver- 197.825

7. Kentucky- 197.810

8. Alabama- 197.805

9. UCLA- 197.975

10. MSU- 197.625