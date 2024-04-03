NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regionals 2024: Schedule, teams in action, where to watch | Day 1

The NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships for women is all set to start on April 3 (Wednesday) and will continue till April 7 (Sunday). The event will take place in four centers across the United States.

The centers for the tournament are Ann Arbor in Michigan, Fayetteville in Arkansas, Gainesville in Florida, and Berkley in California. The event will feature numerous teams competing with each other for a place in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships which is scheduled between April 18-20 in Fort Texas.

The top two teams from each of the regional centers in the NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships will get a ticket to the NCAA Championships.

NCAA Gymnastics Regionals: Teams in action

Numerous teams from the four centers of the championships will be seen in action in the tournament with the University of California, University of Florida, University of Oklahoma, and Louisiana State University entering the tournament as the top seeds.

NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2024: Schedule

LSU v Auburn

Here is the complete schedule of the four days of the NCAA regional championships:

Wednesday (April 3):

2 P.M ET- Ann Arbor Regional (Illinois vs Ball State)

3 P.M ET- Fayetteville Regional (Boise State vs BYU)

Thursday (April 4):

1 P.M ET- Ann Arbor Regional first semi-finals (Alabama, Michigan, Kent State, Penn State)

2 P.M ET- Gainesville Regional (Clemson vs Iowa State)

2 P.M ET- Fayetteville Regional first semi-finals (Kentucky, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska)

5 P.M ET- Berkeley Regional (Southern Utah vs San Jose State)

7 P.M ET- Ann Arbor Regional second sem-finals (Oklahoma, NC State, Ohio State, winner of Illinois vs Ball State)

8 P.M ET- Fayetteville Regional second semi-finals (LSU, Minnesota, Oregon State, winner of Boise State vs BYU)

Friday (April 5):

1 P.M ET- Gainesville Regional first semi-finals (Utah, Michigan State, Towson, Maryland)

4 P.M ET- Berkeley Regional second semi-finals (Denver, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington)

7 P.M ET- Gainesville Regional second semi-finals (Florida, Missouri, Georgia, winner of Clemson vs Iowa State)

10 P.M ET- Berkeley Regional second semi-finals (California, Auburn, Stanford, Winner of Southern Utah vs San Jose State)

Saturday (April 6):

5 P.M ET- Ann Arbor Regional finals (winner of first semi-final vs winner of second semi-final)

6 P.M ET- Fayetteville Regional finals (winner of first semi-final vs winner of the second semi-final)

Sunday (April 7):

5 P.M ET- Gainesville Regional finals (winner of first semi-final vs winner of second semi-final)

8 P.M ET- Berkeley Regional finals (winner of first semi-final vs winner of second semi-final)

NCAA Gymnastics Regionals 2024: Where to Watch?

Each of the events from the four centers of the regional championships will be live-streamed on ESPN+. Besides, the viewers can access the live scores of the events from the official website of the NCAA.