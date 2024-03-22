NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Results Today- Gretchen and Alex Walsh secure top positions, Virginia clinch 200 Free Relay| Day 2

Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships witnessed a few thrilling performances from athletes as they continued to vie for the title.

With less than four months to go for the 2024 Olympic Trials, the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships became a hotly awaited event that commenced on Wednesday, March 20, at the Jack Bauerle Pool in Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia. The Championships will conclude on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Gretchen Walsh breaks 50-yard freestyle NCAA and American records on Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships

Gretchen Walsh poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Gretchen Walsh of the University of Virginia showed her exceptional swimming prowess on Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships.

She set a new NCAA record in the prelims for the women's 50y freestyle by clocking a spectacular time of 20.41s. Later, in the finals of the event, she defeated Katherine Berkoff and Jasmine Nocentini to secure the title by posting a new NCAA and American record, registering an impressive time of 20.37s.

Final Day 2 Results of the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships

Women 500 Yard Freestyle Finals:

Bella Sims (Florida) - 4:32.47 Emma Weyant (Florida) - 4:33.70 Anna Peplowski (Indiana) - 4:34.06 Aurora Roghair (Standord) - 4:34.26 Cavan Gormsen (Virginia) - 4:35.37 Abby McCulloh (Georgia) - 4:37.26 Dune Coetzee (Georgia) - 4:40.08

Women 200 Yard Individual Medley Finals:

Alex Walsh (Virginia) - 1:49.20 Isabel Ivey (Florida) - 1:51.96 Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) - 1:52.04 Lucy Bella (Stanford) - 1:52.64 Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) - 1:53.16 Kelly Pash (Texas) - 1:53.64 Ella Nelson (Virginia) - 1:53.65 Zoe Dixon (Florida) - 1:54.27

Women 50 Yard Freestyle Finals:

Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) - 20.37 Katherine Berkoff (North California State) - 21.09 Jasmine Nocentini (Virginia) - 21.10 Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) - 21.48 Julia Dennis (Louisville) - 21.60 Gabi Albiero (Louisville) - 21.67 Maxine Parker (Virginia) - 21.74 Brady Kendall (Michigan) - 21.74

Women 1m Diving Finals:

Aran Vazquez Montano (North Carolina) - 350.50 Hailey Hernandez (Texas) - 326.20 Nike Agunbiade (Southern California) - 319.50 Joslyn Oakley (Tamu) - 311.60 Bridget O'Neil (Texas) - 295.50 Elna Widerstrom (Minnesota) - 293.65 Camyla Monroy (Florida) - 281.10 Margo O'Meara (Duke) - 266.80

Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Finals:

Virginia - 1:23.63 Louisville - 1:25.39 NC State - 1:26.24 Texas - 1:26.31 Florida - 1:26.51 Indiana - 1:26.66 Michigan - 1:26.75 Tennessee - 1:26.87 Ohio State - 1:27.00 Southern California - 1:27.07