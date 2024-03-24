Day 4 of the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships witnessed a few intense faceoffs between the athletes as it featured the finals for six events.

The four-day event came to a conclusion on March 23, 2024, at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia, as the fans witnessed quite a few records being broken.

On that note, let's take a look at the results for the final day of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships.

Gretchen Walsh continues to demonstrate her swimming proficiency after breaking records at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships

Gretchen Walsh poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shooting in Los Angeles, California.

After displaying a few stunning performances in the previous days of the championships, Gretchen Walsh continued to show her dominance by shattering yet another record in the 100-yard freestyle event.

Walsh registered an impressive time of 44.83 seconds to leave behind Katharine Berkoff and Isabel Ivey, who clocked 46.23 and 46.67 seconds, respectively. She became the first woman to have achieved the sub-45 time, breaking the NCAA and the American records.

Final Day 4 Results of the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships

The final results of the events for Day 4 at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships are given below:

Women 1650 Yard Freestyle:

Abby McCulloh (Georgia) - 15:37.74 Aurora Roghair (Stanford) - 15:41.11 Ching Hwee Gan (Indiana) - 15:46.90 Anna Kalandadze (Penn) - 15:47.86 Emma Weyant (Florida) - 15:49.51 Erica Sullivan (Texas) - 15:54.82 Mariah Denigan (Indiana) - 15:55.41 Gena Jorgenson (Nebraska) - 15:55.71

Women 200 Yard Backstroke at the 2024NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships:

Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) - 1:48.23 Kennedy Noble (NC State) - 1:48.43 Bella Sims (Florida) - 1:48.47 Isabelle Stadden (California) - 1:49.19 Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) - 1:50.49 Miranda Grana (TAMU) - 1:51.96 Caroline Bentz (VT) - 1:52.39 Catie Choate (Florida) - 1:53.54

Women Platform Diving:

Janie Boyle (OSU) - 277.90 Jordan Skilken (Texas) - 280.30 Montserrat Lavenant (LSU) - 294.40 Sophia McAfee (Purdue) - 297.35 Else Praasterink (Louisville) - 301.60 Daryn Wright (Purdue) - 304.10 Viviana Del Angel (Minnesota) - 308.80 Maycey Vieta (Purdue) - 313.10

Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay at the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships:

Virginia 3:07.34 Florida 3:08.00 Tennessee 3:08.97 Louisville 3:10.18 Michigan 3:10.30 Southern California 3:10.37 Texas 3:10.46 Stanford 3:11.11 Indiana 3:11.37 Georgia 3:12.12

Women 100 Yard Freestyle:

Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) - 44.83 Katharine (Berkoff (NC State) - 46.23 Isabel Ivey (Florida) - 46.67 Jasmine Nocentini (Virginia) - 47.00 Amy Fulmer (OSU) - 47.1 Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) - 47.20 Anna Peplowski (Indiana) - 47.31 Gabi Albiero (Louisville) - 47.37

Women 200 Yard Breaststroke:

Alex Walsh (Virginia) - 2:02.07 Mona McSharry, (Tennessee) - 2:04.07 Ella Nelson (Virginia) - 2:04.80 Kaelyn Gridley (Duke) - 2:04.94 Anna Elendt (Texas) - 2:05.16 Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) - 2:05.77 Emelie Fast (Tennessee) - 2:06.79 Anna Keating (Virginia) - 2:07.32

Women 200 Yard Butterfly:

Emma Sticklen (Texas) - 1:50.99 Kelly Pash (Texas) - 1:51.57 Rachel Klinker (California) - 1:51.62 Tess Howley (Virginia) - 1:52.41 Olivia Bray (Texas) - 1:52.45 Abby Harter (Virginia) - 1:52.49 Lindsay Looney (ASU) - 1:52.80 Lillie Nordmann (Stanford) - 1:52.83