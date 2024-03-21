NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Results Today: Gretchen Walsh records fastest 50 back split, Gators clinch 800y free title | Day 1

The NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 kickstarted on March 20, 2024, at the Jack Bauerle Pool in Athens, Georgia. 281 swimmers from all over the country would be competing for the national title in both the individual as well as the team events.

After meeting tough qualification standards, swimmers geared up for the annual college championship in a race for the national crown. The line of swimmers includes many record holders, former NCAA champions, and World Champions.

The 4-day event is highly anticipated as it becomes a forecast of the probable college swimmers who would be inching closer to the Olympic teams as the Olympic trials are just four months away.

Day 1 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 featured two relay finals namely the 200-yard-medley relay finals and the 800-yard freestyle relay. The Florida Gators' relay team became a part of the university's history by clinching the gold medal in the 800-yard freestyle race for the first time since 1989.

On the other hand, Virginia's Gretchen Walsh clocked the fastest 50-yard backstroke split which led Virginia to a remarkable victory on Day 1 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024.

NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Day 1 Results

200 yard Medley Relay

1) University of Virginia - 1:31.58

Gretchen Walsh

Jasmine Nocentini

Carly Novelline

Maxine Parker

2) Ohio State University- 1:33.09

Nyah Funderburke

Hannah Bach

Katherine Zenick

Teresa Ivan

3) University of Florida - 1:34.30

Aris Runnels

Molly Mayne

Olivia Peoples

Micayla Cronk

4) University of California - 1:34.55

Isabelle Stadden

Jade Neser

Mia Kragh

Stepanie Akakabota

5) University of Tennessee- 1:34.64

Josephine Fuller

Mona McSharry

Sara Stotler

Amber Myers

6) University of Texas - 1:34.74

Emma Kern

Anna Elendt

Emma Sticklen

Grace Cooper

7) USC - 1:34.81

Caroline Famous

Kaitlyn Dobler

Anicka Delgado

Minna Abraham

8) Stanford University- 1:35.10

Natalie Mannion

Lucy Thomas

Gigi Johnson

Amy Tang

800 yard Freestyle Relay

1) University of Florida - 6:48.59

Bella Sims

Isabel Ivey

Emma Weyant

Micayla Cronk

2) Tennessee- 6:50.82

Brooklyn Douthwright

Camille Spink

Julia Mrozinski

Josephine Fuller

3) Stanford University - 6:51.17

Aurora Roghair

Lillie Nordmann

Natalie Mannion

Kayla Wilson

4) University of Virginia - 6:51.41

Aimee Canny

Alex Walsh

Ella Nelson

Reilly Tiltmann

5) Indiana - 6:54.03

Anna Peplowski

Ella Ristic

Ching Gan

Kristina Paegle

6) Georgia - 6:54.67

Shea Furse

Sloane Reinstein

Dune Coetzee

Zoie Hartman

7) University of Texas - 6:54.68

Kelly Pash

Erin Gemmell

Erica Sullivan

Olivia Bray

8) Michigan - 6:54.70

Katelyn Crom

Malia Amuan

Steanie Balduccini

Christey Liang

Team Rankings at the end of Day 1 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024

1) Florida - 72

2) Virginia - 70

3) Tennessee - 62

4) Stanford - 54

5) Texas - 50

6) California - 48

7) Indiana - 36

7) University of Southern California - 36

7) Ohio St - 36

10) Michigan - 32

11) Georgia - 26

12) Wisconsin - 20

12) Louisville - 20

14) Duke - 18

15) University of North Carolina - 14

16) Arizona St - 10

17) Virginia Tech - 6

18) Auburn - 4

18) Texas A&M - 4

20) Alabama - 2