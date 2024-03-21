NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Results Today: Gretchen Walsh records fastest 50 back split, Gators clinch 800y free title | Day 1

The NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 kickstarted on March 20, 2024, at the Jack Bauerle Pool in Athens, Georgia. 281 swimmers from all over the country would be competing for the national title in both the individual as well as the team events.
After meeting tough qualification standards, swimmers geared up for the annual college championship in a race for the national crown. The line of swimmers includes many record holders, former NCAA champions, and World Champions.
The 4-day event is highly anticipated as it becomes a forecast of the probable college swimmers who would be inching closer to the Olympic teams as the Olympic trials are just four months away.
Day 1 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 featured two relay finals namely the 200-yard-medley relay finals and the 800-yard freestyle relay. The Florida Gators' relay team became a part of the university's history by clinching the gold medal in the 800-yard freestyle race for the first time since 1989.
On the other hand, Virginia's Gretchen Walsh clocked the fastest 50-yard backstroke split which led Virginia to a remarkable victory on Day 1 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024.
NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Day 1 Results
200 yard Medley Relay
1) University of Virginia - 1:31.58
- Gretchen Walsh
- Jasmine Nocentini
- Carly Novelline
- Maxine Parker
2) Ohio State University- 1:33.09
- Nyah Funderburke
- Hannah Bach
- Katherine Zenick
- Teresa Ivan
3) University of Florida - 1:34.30
- Aris Runnels
- Molly Mayne
- Olivia Peoples
- Micayla Cronk
4) University of California - 1:34.55
- Isabelle Stadden
- Jade Neser
- Mia Kragh
- Stepanie Akakabota
5) University of Tennessee- 1:34.64
- Josephine Fuller
- Mona McSharry
- Sara Stotler
- Amber Myers
6) University of Texas - 1:34.74
- Emma Kern
- Anna Elendt
- Emma Sticklen
- Grace Cooper
7) USC - 1:34.81
- Caroline Famous
- Kaitlyn Dobler
- Anicka Delgado
- Minna Abraham
8) Stanford University- 1:35.10
- Natalie Mannion
- Lucy Thomas
- Gigi Johnson
- Amy Tang
800 yard Freestyle Relay
1) University of Florida - 6:48.59
- Bella Sims
- Isabel Ivey
- Emma Weyant
- Micayla Cronk
2) Tennessee- 6:50.82
- Brooklyn Douthwright
- Camille Spink
- Julia Mrozinski
- Josephine Fuller
3) Stanford University - 6:51.17
- Aurora Roghair
- Lillie Nordmann
- Natalie Mannion
- Kayla Wilson
4) University of Virginia - 6:51.41
- Aimee Canny
- Alex Walsh
- Ella Nelson
- Reilly Tiltmann
5) Indiana - 6:54.03
- Anna Peplowski
- Ella Ristic
- Ching Gan
- Kristina Paegle
6) Georgia - 6:54.67
- Shea Furse
- Sloane Reinstein
- Dune Coetzee
- Zoie Hartman
7) University of Texas - 6:54.68
- Kelly Pash
- Erin Gemmell
- Erica Sullivan
- Olivia Bray
8) Michigan - 6:54.70
- Katelyn Crom
- Malia Amuan
- Steanie Balduccini
- Christey Liang
Team Rankings at the end of Day 1 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024
1) Florida - 72
2) Virginia - 70
3) Tennessee - 62
4) Stanford - 54
5) Texas - 50
6) California - 48
7) Indiana - 36
7) University of Southern California - 36
7) Ohio St - 36
10) Michigan - 32
11) Georgia - 26
12) Wisconsin - 20
12) Louisville - 20
14) Duke - 18
15) University of North Carolina - 14
16) Arizona St - 10
17) Virginia Tech - 6
18) Auburn - 4
18) Texas A&M - 4
20) Alabama - 2