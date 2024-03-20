NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024: Schedule Today: teams in action, start time, live stream details and more | Day 1

The NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 are scheduled to kick off, with the first day of the competition set for Wednesday, March 20, at the Jack Bauerle Pool at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.

Day 1 of the championships will see the swimmers competing in relay events such as the 200-yard medley relay and 800-yard freestyle relay as the finals of the events will be held on Wednesday.

The NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 will feature 322 athletes, including 281 swimmers and 41 divers.

The swimmers have qualified for the event by breaching the minimum established time set for the events in which they have entered. Whereas, the divers have been chosen based on their performances at the Zone Diving Championships held from March 10 to 16.

The championships, being hosted by the University of Georgia, will conclude on Saturday, March 23.

Schedule for the Day 1 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 (Timings in ET)

Day 1 (March 20, Wednesday)

6:00 PM: 200-yard medley relay finals - all heats of the timed final

6:45 PM: 800-yard freestyle relay finals - all heats of the timed final

Teams in action on Day 1 of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024

200-yard medley relay

Ohio State University, University of Virginia, University of California, Berkeley, University of Southern California, University of Texas, University of Florida, North Carolina State University, University of Tennessee, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Auburn University, University of Michigan, University of Alabama, University of Louisville, University of Georgia, Stanford University, Indiana University, Duke University, Texas A&M University, Florida State University, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Princeton University

800-yard freestyle relay

University of Virginia, University of Florida, Stanford University, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, Indiana University, University of Texas, University of California, Berkeley, University of Georgia, University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Arizona State University, Texas A&M University, University of Louisville, Ohio State University, Louisiana State University, Auburn University, University of South Carolina, Columbia, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Princeton University, Virginia Tech, Duke University

When and Where to watch the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024?

NCAA.com will provide the live stream coverage for the championships. Meanwhile, ESPN+ will telecast the live digital coverage for both preliminary and finals sessions of the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 for all four days from Wednesday to Saturday.

The tape-delayed coverage will also be available on ESPNU at 7 PM (ET) on March 27.