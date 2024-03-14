NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024: Full list of seeds

The 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships is all set to take place between March 21 and 23. The tournament will be held in Kansas City, Missouri at the T-Mobile Centre.

The first round of the event will begin on March 21 at noon and the second round will begin on the same date at 6 PM ET. All the 2024 NCAA wrestling championships matches will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN+.

The three-day tournament will feature some of the biggest names in college wrestling with Penn State Wrestling looking for their third consecutive title in the 2024 NCAA wrestling championships. The Nittany Lions will aim for their 12th national title and are behind Oklahoma State and Lowa for most overall titles.

Top seeds from the 2024 NCAA wrestling championships

Here is a list of all the top seeds for the upcoming NCAA wrestling championships based on different categories:

125-pound category:

The top contenders for the 125 category include Braeden Davis, Luke Stanich, Drake Ayala, Matt Ramos, Jakob Camacho, Eric Bernett, and Patrick Mckee. Davis will enter the tournament as the top seed while the winner of the EIWA tournament, Luke Stanich earned the No.2 seed.

133-pound category:

Five-time Big 12 champion and three-time NCAA finalist Daton Fix will enter the tournament as the top seed in this category. However, Lehigh's Ryan Crookham will also be a safe bet in the event due to his superb form.

Crookham broke out in the scene at the Journeyman Classic last year when he beat Vito Arujau 8-4. He will be the No.2 seed with the 2023 NCAA champion Arujau entering as No.6.

141-pound category:

Ohio State's Jesse Mendez will be the No.1 seed in the category after beating 2023 NCAA finalist Real Woods last weekend. Woods will be the third seed in the tournament just behind No.2 seed Beau Bartlett.

149-pound category:

Nebraska's Ridge Lovett is placed as the No.1 seed in the 149-pound category after his victories against Austin Gomez in the Big-10 finals. Arizona's Kyle Parko will be the No.2 seed followed by Jackson Arrington as No.3 who is also the ACC champion.

157-pound category:

The 2023 NCAA finalist Levi Haines will be top-seed in the category, especially after being undefeated this year. Arizona State's Jacori Temmer will enter the tournament as the No.2 seed followed by Meyer Shapiro.

165-pound category:

With a 19-0 record this year, Missouri's Keegan O'Toole will be the top seed in the category followed by the Big-10 champion Mitchell Mesenbrink and Julian Ramirez. Other top contenders for this category include David Carr and Dean Hamiti.

174-pound category:

Mekhi Lews will take the No.1 seed in the 174-pound category after the injuries to Carter Starocci and Shane Griffith in the earlier tournaments. South Dakota State's Cade DeVos will enter as the No.2 seed.

197-pound category:

In this category, Aaron Brooks will be the top seed followed by Trent Hidlay and NCAA finalist Tanner Sloan as No.2 and No.3 respectively.

285-pound category:

The 2023 NCAA wrestling championships finalist Greg Kerkvliet will enter the tournament as the top seed followed by Yonger Bastida and Wyatt Hendrickson. Other potential title contenders in this big men category include Cohlton Schultz and Dayton Pitzer.