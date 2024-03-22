NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024 Results Today: Carter Starocci sails through first round, Daton Fix wins on the back of technical fall | Day 1

The 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships have commenced and they've already served up some enthralling matches. Wrestlers across all ten weight categories put up some incredible fights in Kansas City, Missouri, and fans got to witness who made the quarterfinals.

Carter Starocci was one of the most impressive wrestlers on the mat today, notching two straight wins after 23 days of no action, to book his spot in the top eight.

The Penn State wrestler first got the better of Minnesota's Andrew Speaks 12-6 in his opening round, before beating No.8 Adam Kemp 5-3. Starocci will next take on No.1 Mekhi Lewis in his quarterfinals encounter.

Meanwhile, in the 133-pound category, Daton Fix had the perfect start to his campaign at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. He got the ball rolling with a 17-2 technical fall victory over Dyson Dunham in just seven minutes. However, Fix had his work cut out in his round of 16 match, scrapping through 5-4 to set up a fight with No.8 Evan Frost in his next match.

Levi Haines, the reigning Big Ten Champion in the 157 pounds, had a dominant start in Kansas City. The Nittany Lion won by technical fall in both his matches for the day, beating Issac Wilcox and Teague Travis 17-2 and 19-4.

Braeden Davis was another strong force on the mats today, beating Tristan Lujan 8-1 in his opening match, before cruising past Cornell’s Brett Ungar 2-1.

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024: Top teams at the end of Day 1

To no one's surprise, the Penn State Nittany Lions are dominating the rankings after the first day of battle at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The team is on the top spot of the ranking charts with 34.5 points, a whopping ten-point advantage over Nebraska and Iowa, who are tied for second in the rankings. The Nittany Lions have eight contenders in the quarterfinals, while Nebraska has seven and Iowa has five

NC State and Michigan are tied for fourth in the standings, each with 22 points and five wrestlers in the quarterfinals.

NCAA Wrestling Championships: Full round one results

Here are the full round-one results from the first day of action at the NCAA Wrestling Championships:

NCAA Wrestling Championships 125 Pounds

Braeden Davis (Penn State) d. Tristan Lujan (Michigan State), 8-1 Brett Ungar d. Dean Peterson (Rutgers), TB-1 2-1 Patrick McKee (Minnesota) d. Kysen Terukina (Iowa State), 9-4 Richard Figueroa (Arizona State) md. Ethan Berginc (Army West Point), 13-2 Diego Sotelo (Harvard) d. Jore Volk (Wyoming), 5-3 Anthony Noto (Lock Haven) d. Brandon Kaylor (Oregon State), 5-3 Stevo Poulin (Northern Colorado) 20-4 d. Noah Surtin (Missouri), 3-1 Matt Ramos (Purdue) d. Brendan McCrone (Ohio State), 4-3 Drake Ayala (Iowa) md. Elijah Griffin (California Baptist), 10-2 Nico Provo (Stanford) md. Jett Strickenberger (West Virginia), 13-4 Cooper Flynn (Virginia Tech) d. Brayden Palmer (Chattanooga), 2-1 Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State) d. Max Gallagher (Pennsylvania), 6-0 Jakob Camacho (NC State) d. Blake West (Northern Illinois), 10-7 Eric Barnett (Wisconsin) p. Tanner Jordan (South Dakota State), :45 Caleb Smith (Nebraska) d. Michael DeAugustino (Michigan), 4-1 Luke Stanich (Lehigh) md. Tyler Klinsky (Rider), 11-2

NCAA Wrestling Championships 133 Pounds

Daton Fix (Oklahoma State) tf. Dyson Dunham (VMI), 17-1 (7:00) Nic Bouzakis (Ohio State) d. Braxton Brown (Maryland), 8-5 Julian Chlebove (Arizona State) d. Dominick Serrano (Northern Colorado), 4-1 Evan Frost (Iowa State) d. Braden Basile (Army West Point), 8-5 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) d. Michael Colaiocco (Pennsylvania), 9-7 Ethan Oakley (Appalachian State) d. Sam Latona (Virginia Tech), 8-7 Kurt Phipps (Bucknell) d. Tyler Wells (Minnesota), 5-3 Dylan Shawver (Rutgers) md. Jace Koelzer (Oklahoma), 10-0 Kai Orine (NC State) md. Hunter Leake (California Baptist), 10-0 Jacob Van Dee (Nebraska) d. Julian Farber (Northern Iowa), 5-1 Domenic Zaccone (Campbell) d. Zeth Romney (Cal Poly), 4-1 Vito Arujau (Cornell) md. Gable Strickland (Lock Haven), 17-4 Nasir Bailey (Little Rock) d. Kade Moore (Missouri), 10-4 Marlon Yarbrough (Virginia) md. Aaron Nagao (Penn State), 13-5 Brody Teske (Iowa) md. Derrick Cardinal (South Dakota State), 12-4 Ryan Crookham (Lehigh) d. Maximilian Leete (American), 4-3

NCAA Wrestling Championships 141 Pounds

Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) tf. Todd Carter (Gardner-Webb), 19-4 (5:31) Isaiah Powe (Chattanooga) d. Dylan Chappell (Bucknell), 9-4 Brock Hardy (Nebraska) tf. Danny Pucino (Illinois), 20-4 (6:35) Sergio Lemley (Michigan) d. Cleveland Belton (Oregon State), 10-8 Anthony Echemendia (Iowa State) tf. Greyson Clark (Purdue), 20-4 (6:52) Josh Edmond (Missouri) d. Wyatt Henson (Lock Haven), SV-1 4-1 Tom Crook (Virginia Tech) d. Jordan Titus (West Virginia), 4-1 Ryan Jack (NC State) d. Clay Carlson (South Dakota State), 8-3 Real Woods (Iowa) tf. Kai Owen (Columbia), 15-0 (4:36) Jesse Vasquez (Arizona State) d. Malyke Hines (Lehigh), 5-2 Josh Koderhandt (Navy) d. CJ Composto (Pennsylvania), SV 4-1 Lachlan McNeil (North Carolina) tf. Jordan Hamdan (Michigan State), 18-2 (7:00) Vance Vombaur (Minnesota) d. Cael Happel (Northern Iowa), SV-1 8-5 Danny Fongaro (Indiana) d. Tagen Jamison (Oklahoma State), 9-8 Mitch Moore (Rutgers) d. Cole Matthews, 7-2 Beau Bartlett (Penn State) d. Kal Miller (Maryland), 6-1

NCAA Wrestling Championships 149 Pounds

Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) p. Michael Cetta (Rutgers), 1:30 Graham Rooks (Indiana) d. Kelvin Griffin (Lehigh), 12-5 Ethan Fernandez (Cornell) d. Caleb Tyus (SIU Edwardsville), 7-2 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) d. Matthew Williams (Army West Point), 2-1 Ty Watters (West Virginia) tf. Logan Gioffre (Missouri), 19-4 (5:21) Willie McDougald (Oklahoma) d. Ethen Miller (Maryland), 5-4 Jordan Williams (Oklahoma State) d. Caleb Rathjen (Iowa), 12-5 Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) tf. Alek Martin (South Dakota State),18-3 (4:41) Jackson Arrington (NC State) 19-3 md. Jude Swisher (Pennsylvania), 11-3 Dylan D`Emilio (Ohio State) 25-11 d.Joseph Zargo (Wisconsin), 7-2 Gabe Willochell (Wyoming) md. Quinn Kinner (Rider), 8-0 Austin Gomez (Michigan) d. Jack Crook (Harvard), 18-12 Jaden Abas (Stanford) d. Tyler Kasak (Penn State), 4-2 Chance Lamer (Cal Poly) d. Drew Roberts (Minnesota), 7-2 Cody Bond (Appalachian State) d. Corbyn Munson (Central Michigan), 11-4 Kyle Parco (Arizona State) d. Finn Solomon (Pittsburgh), 5-4

NCAA Wrestling Championships 157 Pounds

Levi Haines (Penn State) tf. Isaac Wilcox (Ohio State), 17-2 (7:00) Teague Travis (Oklahoma State) d. Brock Mauller (Missouri), 7-2 Will Lewan (Michigan) d. Chase Saldate (Michigan State), 4-3 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) d. Trevor Chumbley (Northwestern), 1-0 Ryder Downey (Northern Iowa) d. Jared Hill (Oklahoma), 4-1 Bryce Andonian (Virginia Tech) d. Lucas Revano (Pennsylvania), 5-1 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) d. Max Brignola (Lehigh), 6-4 Ed Scott (NC State) tf. Legend Lamer (Cal Poly), 19-3 (6:04) Meyer Shapiro (Cornell) p. Colton Washleski (Rider), 4:17 Tommy Askey (Appalachian State) md. Cody Chittum (Iowa State), 17-6 Brayton Lee (Indiana) d. DJ McGee (George Mason), SV-1 4-1 Daniel Cardenas d. Sonny Santiago (North Carolina), 5-0 Peyten Kellar (Ohio) d. Johnny Lovett (Central Michigan), 1-0 Jared Franek (Iowa) d. Joey Blaze (Purdue), TB-1 3-2 Cael Swensen (South Dakota State) d. Vinny Zerban (Northern Colorado), 4-1 Jacori Teemer (Arizona State) d. Matty Bianchi (Little Rock), 7-3

NCAA Wrestling Championships 165 pounds

Keegan O`Toole (Missouri) p. Jack Thomsen (Northern Iowa), 2:55 Will Miller (Appalachian State) d. Tyler Lillard (Indiana), 5-0 Peyton Hall (West Virginia) tf. Stoney Buell (Purdue), 17-2 (6:29) Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) md. Holden Heller (Pittsburgh), 11-0 Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) p. Chris Moore (Illinois) , 2:22 Garrett Thompson (Ohio) d. Caleb Fish (Michigan State), 12-6 Hunter Garvin (Stanford) md. Joseph Bianchi (Little Rock), 11-0 David Carr (Iowa State) tf. Evan Maag (George Mason), 18-2 (4:52) Julian Ramirez (Cornell) d. Nick Hamilton (Virginia), 5-4 Giano Petrucelli (Air Force) p. Gunner Filipowicz (Army West Point), 3:56 Noah Mulvaney (Bucknell) d. Andrew Cerniglia (Navy), 10-9 Mike Caliendo (Iowa) md. Blaine Brenner (Minnesota), 11-2 Izzak Olejnik (Oklahoma State) d. Domonic Baker (Campbell, 5-0 Cameron Amine (Michigan) d. Derek Fields (NC State), 4-1 Brevin Cassella (Binghamton) d. Connor Brady (Virginia Tech), 5-0 Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) tf. Maxx Mayfield (Northwestern) 18-2 (5:33)

NCAA Wrestling Championships 174 Pounds

Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) md. Cael Valencia (Arizona State), 14-3 Jackson Turley (Rutgers) d. Max Maylor (Wisconsin), 7-3 Carter Starocci (Penn State) d. Andrew Sparks (Minnesota), 12-6 Adam Kemp (Cal Poly) d. Brayden Thompson (Oklahoma State), 4-3 Jared Simma (Northern Iowa) d. Philip Conigliaro (Harvard), 7-0 Tyler Eischens (North Carolina) d. Patrick Kennedy (Iowa), 9-7 Justin McCoy (Virginia) d. Brody Conley (West Virginia), 8-4 Shane Griffith (Michigan) tf. Alex Faison (NC State), 17-2 (7:00) Edmond Ruth (Illinois) d. Myles Takats (Bucknell), 4-1 Alex Cramer (Central Michigan) p. Gaven Sax (North Dakota State), 2:37 Austin Murphy (Campbell) d. Peyton Mocco (Missouri), 5-3 Rocco Welsh (Ohio State) d. Danny Wask (Navy), 4-2 Lennox Wolak (Columbia) md. Benny Baker (Cornell), 10-1 Nick Incontrera (Pennsylvania) d. Luca Augustine (Pittsburgh), 5-2 Benjamin Pasiuk (Army West Point) d. MJ Gaitan (Iowa State), 18-11 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) tf. Michael Wilson (Rider), 15-0 (4:43)

NCAA Wrestling Championships 184 Pounds

Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) md. Anthony D`Alesio (LIU), 10-0 Will Feldkamp (Iowa State) p. Nate Dugan (Princeton), 2:29 Shane Liegel (Wisconsin) md. Bennett Berge (South Dakota State), 9-1 David Key (Navy) d. Sam Wolf (Air Force), 4-1 Lenny Pinto (Nebraska) tf. Caleb Hopkins (Campbell), 25-8 (7:00) Jaden Bullock (Michigan) won by injury default over Brian Soldano (Rutgers), 6:43 Aaron Ayzerov (Columbia) md. Jacob Nolan (Binghamton), 10-0 Trey Munoz (Oregon State) tf. Jha`Quan Anderson (Gardner-Webb), 20-5 (6:29) Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State) tf. Malachi DuVall (George Mason) 18-2 (5:00) James Conway (Franklin and Marshall) d. Chris Foca (Cornell), 5-4 Colton Hawks (Missouri) d. Gavin Kane (North Carolina), 4-2 Bernie Truax (Penn State) 15-4 tf. Cameron Pine (Clarion) 18-3 (5:10) Thomas Stewart Jr (Virginia Tech) p. Maximus Hale (Pennsylvania), :55 Layne Malczewski (Michigan State) d. Dylan Fishback (NC State), 1-0 Ryder Rogotzke (Ohio State) p. Reece Heller (Pittsburgh), 2:28 Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota) d. Tony Negron (Arizona State), 2-1

NCAA Wrestling Championships 197 Pounds

Aaron Brooks (Penn State) tf. Evan Bates (Northwestern), 19-4 (5:25) Joseph Novak (Wyoming) d. Luke Stout (Princeton), 9-6 Stephen Little (Little Rock) tf. Cole Urbas (Pennsylvania), 22-3 (5:00) Stephen Buchanan (Oklahoma) tf. Benjamin Smith (Cleveland State), 18-1 (5:16) Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) d. Jack Wehmeyer (Columbia), 6-0 Rocky Elam (Missouri) d. Mac Stout (Pittsburgh), 6-2 Evan Bockman (Utah Valley) d. Levi Hopkins (Campbell), TB-3 (RT) 2-2 Michael Beard (Lehigh) tf. Justin Rademacher (Oregon State) 26-10 (4:33) Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) p. Sam Mitchell (Buffalo), 5:26 John Poznanski (Rutgers) d. Wyatt Voelker (Northern Iowa), 4-2 Garrett Joles (Minnesota) d. Jaxon Smith (Maryland), 6-5 Lou Deprez (Binghamton) d. Luke Surber (Oklahoma State), 6-0 Andy Smith (Virginia Tech) d. Zach Glazier (Iowa), SV-1 4-1 Silas Allred (Nebraska) d. Luke Geog (Ohio State), 10-3 Nikolas Stemmet (Stanford) d. Max Shaw (North Carolina), 6-4 Trent Hidlay (NC State) tf. Krystian Kinsey (Virginia), 19-4 (5:28)

NCAA Wrestling Championships 285 Pounds

Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) tf. Nick Willham (Indiana), 19-3 (5:17) Grady Griess (Navy) d.Cory Day (Binghamton), SV-1 4-1 Nick Feldman (Ohio State) p. Keaton Kluever (Hofstra), 2:27 Bradley Hill (Iowa) d. Owen Trephan (NC State), 4-2 Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) d. Trevor Tinker (Cal Poly), 11-4 Konner Doucet (Oklahoma State) d. Dayton Pitzer (Pittsburgh), 5-0 Yaraslau Slavikouski (Rutgers) d. Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State), 4-2 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) d. Nash Hutmacher (Nebraska), 10-3 Wyatt Hendrickson (Air Force) d. Seth Nevills (Maryland), 11-8 Dorian Crosby (Bucknell) d. Boone McDermott (Oregon State), 6-5 Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma) d. Matthew Cover (Princeton), 4-2 Zach Elam (Missouri) p. Josiah Hill (Little Rock), 1:50 Taye Ghadiali (Campbell) d. Hunter Catka (Virginia Tech), 8-2 Lucas Davison (Michigan) p. Lucas Stoddard (Army West Point), 4:37 Lewis Fernandes (Cornell) md. David Szuba (Rider), 12-2 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) p. Bennett Tabor (Minnesota), 1:50