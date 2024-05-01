NCAA Wrestling Transfer Portal: Top names in the draw ft. Wyatt Hendrickson, Terrel Barraclough

Some big names entered the NCAA Wrestling transfer portal over the last month after the conclusion of the national wrestling tournament that witnessed Penn State dominate the mat yet again. While some have withdrawn, there are still some potential championship winners waiting to land the perfect school.

As compared to past generations, students right now have much more flexibility in terms of transferring to different schools of their choice. Adding the NCAA's extra year eligibility for COVID-19 disturbance, wrestlers have the chance to compete for the fifth year.

Last year, the NCAA Wrestling transfer portal witnessed lots of movement in the off-season. Something similar is panning out this season as some big guns, including two-time All-American Wyatt Hendrickson and Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough, look for a change of fortunes.

Top names in the NCAA Wrestling transfer portal 2024

Wyatt Hendrickson

The heavyweight star Wyatt Hendrickson was cleared by Air Force Academy last week to enter the NCAA Wrestling transfer portal for his extra year eligibility. Hendrickson finished third at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championship and the two-time All-American has selected a list of four schools he's looking at.

#Terrel Barraclough

Penn State's Terra Barraclough is the latest top wrestler to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He primarily wrestled in 165 Kg for the Nittany Lions. However, in 2023-24, he started in 174 Kg for three matches in place of Carter Ataricci. Barraclough managed to win two of those matches, upsetting 13th ranked Jackson Turley in one of them. With a record of 27-15, he will be more than handy to any team.

Kyle Burwick

Nebraska’s Kyle Burwick was another high-profile name who entered the NCAA Wrestling transfer portal this week. He will be using his fifth-year eligibility. The 2x NCAA qualifier boasts a record of 7-2 in the 2923-24 season with two pins and two falls. He was placed first at the Missouri Valley Open 2024.

Aiden Hernandez

The Arizona State senior is also looking for a change of school after entering his name in the NCAA Wrestling Transfer Portal. He boasts an incredible high school record of 161-13 and also took Missouri's 165lb state title. However, Hernandez will be competing in the 157 Kg category and will be one of the young guns to watch out for in the 2024-25 season.

Kodiak Stephens

Kodiak Stephens rose to the limelight after winning the Junior Greco-Roman World Team Trials in 87 kg in 2021. In the 2023-24 season at Oregon State, he won six of his 17 matches while losing seven. With no luck seeming to coming his way, he will hope the NCAA transfer portal brings some positive change in his career.