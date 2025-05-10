Nebraska Volleyball libero Laney Choboy shares how she feels after boyfriend Jeremiah Charles buys new PC

Nebraska Volleyball's libero Laney Choboy shared a light-hearted moment with her boyfriend. In a recent social media post, Laney Choboy had a disappointing reaction, made in jest, to her boyfriend Jeremiah Charles' new purchase.

Libero for Nebraska Volleyball, Choboy made the All-Big Ten in regular and beach volleyball in 2024. She also made the Tom Osborne Citizenship team for three consecutive years in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Husker junior had a good 2024 season with 185 digs and 36 assists in 121 sets for Nebraska.

Laney Choboy shared a TikTok of her mock disappointment as her boyfriend Jeremiah got a new computer for himself. Choboy wrote in the TikTok:

"how I feel knowing my bf jus bought a pc and he'll never hangout with me again"

In the caption of the TikTok, Choboy wrote:

"it's a rough day for me"

Laney Choboy's boyfriend, Jeremiah Charles, is a defensive back for the Huskers Football.

Dany Busboom Kelly recruits an Italian opposite hitter for Nebraska Volleyball

Italian opposite hitter, Virginia Adriano, has committed to Nebraska Volleyball. The 6ft 5 player is the second recruit for head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. Virginia Adriano has played with Bergamo in Superlega (Serie A1), Italy's top professional league.

The Italian player has registered 80 points for her club, with 67 attack points, a 38.51% success rate and 7 block points with a 100% success rate and 6 serve points. Adriano also played for Volley Hermaea Olbia in the A2 league, scoring 446 points, including 352 kills in 26 matches.

Another new addition to the Husker roster is the former Baylor player Allie Szcech. @huskervb welcomed Allie to Husker Nation with an Instagram post:

"@allie.sczech is headed to The Good Life! 🙂‍↕️

Husker Nation, please join us in officially welcoming Allie to the 402!"

Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, and Andi Jackson were some of the Husker stars who welcomed Allie to Husker Nation and reacted to the post.

Virginia Adriano, Ryan Hunter, and Allie Szcech will be the complete trio of opposite hitters for Nebraska. They will be competing with each other to fill the spot vacated by Merrit Beason. With Adriano joining the Huskers, the roster will be pushed to 17.

