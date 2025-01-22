Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson shares three-word reaction as Lexi Rodriguez signs professional contract with Adidas

Andi Jackson expressed her thoughts as former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez earned a professional contract from Adidas. The libero turned professional in December 2024 after signing with LOVB Omaha.

Rodriguez had earlier inked a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with the sportswear brand in 2023 and has now extended the partnership to her professional career. Announcing her signing alongside US Olympian Kelsey Cook in an Instagram post on January 21, Adidas wrote:

"New uniforms, same family <3 The warmest welcome back to the Adidas team for @lexi.rodriguez__ and @krobin32 🥹."

Rodriguez reciprocated the excitement on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture of herself in an Adidas jersey.

"me 🤝 /// #teamadidas," Lexi Rodriguez wrote

Andi Jackson, who called the former Nebraska libero the 'epitome of volleyball', was elated about her achievement and commented:

"You’re amazing!"

Rodriguez joined the Huskers in the 2021 season and finished as the program's all-time digs leader with 1,897 before moving to LOVB Omaha. She is only the fourth Husker in history to earn four All-American honors and was a finalist for AVCA National Player of the Year and Honda Sport Award for Volleyball in 2024.

The libero made her professional debut on January 18 against LOVB Madison at the Wisconsin Field House with Omaha emerging victorious 3-1 in their second straight match of the season. They will face Madison again in their next match on January 25.

"I have big dreams" - Lexi Rodriguez on signing with LOVB Omaha and aspiring for the Olympics

NCAA VOLLEYBALL: Division I Women's Championship - Lexi Rodriguez in action- Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with Footboom last week, Lexi Rodriguez revealed that her decision to turn professional with LOVB Omaha was influenced by the desire to compete on the national team and at the Olympic Games, citing the team's experienced players as one of the driving factors.

"I have big dreams of representing my country on the national team and competing in the Olympics. Joining LOVB felt like the right move for kicking off my professional career, especially being surrounded by seasoned players who have been through this grind before," Lexi Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez joined former Nebraska Volleyball player and four-time Olympian Jordan Larson at LOVB Omaha and feels she can learn a lot from her.

"Playing alongside Justine and Jordan is remarkable. They are the best I could learn from," she added.

Larson was the previous all-time digs leader for Huskers before Rodriguez overtook her during the 2024 NCAA Championships. She has won Olympic medals in all four appearances so far, including a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

