Nebraska Volleyball player Bergen Reilly gave fans a glimpse of her Valentine's Day on social media. She shared a series of black-and-white throwback photos with her boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen.

The black and white photos featured Reilly with her boyfriend, who is a guard for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln men's basketball team. The couple shared a heartfelt selfie on Valentine's Day, embracing each other in the special moment.

The Nebraska volleyball player shared the photos on Instagram on February 14, 2025, accompanied by a caption:

"Same man, same pics, just a year later💌💌"

In the 2024 season, as a sophomore, Bergen Reilly made history by becoming the first player to win Big Ten Setter of the Year in both her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was also named the AVCA All-America Second Team, All-Big Ten First Team, and AVCA All-Region Team for the second consecutive year. In addition, with 11.08 assists per set, she ranked 10th nationally and second in the Big Ten, finishing the season with 1,352 assists, 348 digs, 62 blocks, and 17 double-doubles.

On the other hand, Cale Jacobsen continued in the 2024-25 season as a sophomore, contributing to the Huskers' backcourt while playing in 13 games. He had a standout performance in the win over North Florida, recording three points along with career highs in assists (three), steals (two), blocks (two), and minutes played (16).

Bergen Reilly reflects on a year with her boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen

Bergen Reilly (#2) and Harper Murray (#27) at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

In October 2024, Bergen Reilly shared a series of heartfelt photos on Instagram with her boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen. The pictures captured the couple sitting on a bench, embracing each other while dressed in matching outfits. Alongside the photos, she added a meaningful caption to mark the moment:

"a whole year of us <3"

In September 2024, Reilly and her boyfriend celebrated their one-year anniversary. To mark the occasion, she shared a heartfelt video on TikTok, capturing their special day.

The video showcased the couple enjoying a meal at the restaurant, shopping together, and a thoughtful surprise from Jacobsen - a gift waiting for Reilly in their room. It also featured a collection of their favorite memories on the photos. The Nebraska volleyball player added a meaningful in-video caption to celebrate their milestone:

"Anniversary date night"

Reilly added a caption to the video:

"Come along with us!!! #datenight #anniversary #oneyear"

