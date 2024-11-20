Nebraska Volleyball's final week in the Big Ten Championships 2024: Schedule, where to watch and more

The Nebraska Volleyball team is in its final stretch of their Big Ten conference campaign. So far in the Conference championships, the team has played 16 matches and has four matches remaining in their tally.

Nebraska has been dominant in the Championships so far with 16 wins out of their 16 matches this season and has 26 wins and one defeat overall in the season. Owing to this unbeaten run, the John Cook-led side is in an advantageous position to clinch the conference title for a second time in a row. Last year, the Cornhuskers ended their Big Ten campaign with 19 wins out of their 20 matches

Penn State and Wisconsin are placed second and third in the tournament currently with 15 and 14 wins respectively. Nebraska will face Penn State next week on Friday in an away clash while they prepare to host current No. 3 Wisconsin this week on Saturday. These two contests will be crucial for Nebraska as they will look to register victories against these two top teams and continue their unbeaten run.

Following the conclusion of the conference championships, Nebraska will again feature in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships 2024. The event is scheduled to start next month where the Nebraska Cornhuskers side will look to end their national title drought since 2017. The side came close last time around as they reached the finals of the event but lost to Texas 0-3.

With all this said, let's know more about the schedule and streaming details of the Nebraska Volleyball team for the remaining matches of the Big Ten Championships.

Nebraska Volleyball's Last Stretch at the 2024 Conference Championships: Schedule

Nebraska during their clash against Texas in the final game of the 2023 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Here is the complete schedule of the final week for the Nebraska Huskers.

Nov 20, Wednesday- Cornhuskers vs IOWA Volleyball (6:00 PM CST)

Nov 23, Saturday- Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badger's (7:00 PM CST)

Nov 29, Friday- Nittany Lions volleyball team vs Cornhuskers (4:00 PM CST)

Nov 30, Saturday- Maryland Terrapins vs Cornhuskers (6:00 PM CST)

Where to watch the remaining matches of Nebraska Volleyball in the 2024 Conference Championships?

Nebraska Huskers at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship (Image via: Getty Images)

Nebraska's match against Iowa will be streamed on the Big Ten Plus Network (B1G+) while the remaining matches of the team will be shown on the Big Ten Network (BTN) and Fubo.

