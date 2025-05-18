Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray gets cheeky reaction from Taylor Landfair for recreating viral trend

Nebraska Volleyball player Taylor Landfair expressed her reaction as teammate Harper Murray recreated a viral trend with her mother. This comes amid a break after the Huskers' spring season.

Both Murray and Landfair were part of the spring games against Kansas and South Dakota State, scoring 22 and 9 kills combined in both matches. Following this, the Nebraska Volleyball player could be seen spending time with her mother.

Murray shared a video on her TikTok handle where she along with her mother, Sarah, could be seen recreating the viral trend where the latter would have to choose a certain item other than the one that the former had selected initially. Her capion of the post read:

Trending

"sarah messed it up I would've won"

Landfair reacted to the video and commented with a four-word reaction:

"you copied me hahaha"

Screenshot of Landfair's comment (Image via: Murray's TikTok)

Notably, Landfair had joined the viral trend of playing the Poison Skittle game with her brother before Harper Murray joined in.

Taylor competed in her first year for the Huskers in the 2024-25 season after several seasons at the Minnesota program. As a hitter, she has secured over 1000 kills in her collegiate career.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shared her thoughts on the voleyball scrimmages

Harper Murray (Image via: Getty)

Harper Murray shared her thoughts on the benefit of Nebraska Volleyball's scrimmages before the start of the regular season. Besides the scrimmage practice games, the Huskers side played a couple of spring games a few weeks ago which feaured several new players such as Campbell Flynn, Teraya Sigler, etc.

Speking in an interview, Murray shared that the freshman players got the most benefit from these scrimmages, especially because they got to wear the Nebraska jersey and experince the essence of a game day.

Additionally, she mentioned that it was a special day for these players even when the scores won't count on record. She said (via Hail Varsity, 5:57 onwards):

"For me I think the coolest part was seeing the freshman get to play in a real match. Obviously we play six on six every day but for them it's kind of a special moment to put that jersey on, whether its televised scrimmage, whether it counts for our record or not but I think it was just really special for them to put that jersey on and acually know what a real game day might look like."

During the conversation, Harper Murray also remarked that the Nebraska Volleyball team was happy with the practice sessions coming to play in the scrimmage games.

