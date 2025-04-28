Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and Maisie Boesiger react to Lexi Rodriguez being honored with Huskers Female Athlete of the Year

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and Maisie Boesiger, recently reacted to former Husker, Lexi Rodriguez, being honored with Female Athlete of the Year Award. Rodriguez received the award for her incredible performance during her collegiate career with the Huskers.

Ad

Rodriguez, joined the Huskers as a freshman in 2021 and received multiple honors, including AVCA National Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year, and All-Region. She continued her notable performance in the following years as well, which included recording a season-high 25 digs in her Sophomore season, posting a career-high 11 set assists with 13 digs in her junior year, and leading the squad to the final round at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Ad

Trending

The Huskers shared the news with fans on Instagram. Murray shared her admiration for the former teammate in the comment section and wrote:

"It never ends @lexi.rodriguez__ u amaze me."

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Following Rodriguez's recent honor, she received praise from Nebraska Volleyball player Boesiger. The Huskers senior libero shared a picture of Rodriguez attending the award ceremony via video call on her Instagram story and wrote:

Ad

"Female athlete of the year," adding a teary-eye and heart emoji.

Screenshot of Boesiger's Instagram story.

Former Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez conveys her delight after winning the AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez at a match against LOVB Madison in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Before winning the Female Athlete of the Year Award, Lexi Rodriguez also won the AAU James E. Sullivan Award on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the New York Athletic Club. Rodriguez became the first Husker and the only third volleyball player in history to earn this prestigious award. Following the win, she expressed her joy and her gratitude towards Nebraska coaches, staff, and fans.

Ad

"This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn't for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly it is such an honor, so thank you,” said Rodriguez (0:50 onwards)"

With the honor, the former Nebraska Volleyball player entered the legendary list of athletes having won the same accolade, including Michael Phelps, Carl Lewis, Joyner-Kersee, WNBA star Caitlyn Clark, and Olympic medalist Simone Biles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More