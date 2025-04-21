Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray pens 3-word reaction to returning to Nebraska after Chicago M&G event

After visiting the Adidas Player lounge in Chicago, Harper Murray is back is Nebraska preparing for the start of the volleyball season. The Huskers star player was visiting the Windy City National qualifier, where she met with fans and greeted them while signing autographs and taking pictures.

Murray is one of the most talented players on the Huskers roster. She made the AVCA All-America Second Team in 2024 and received the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year in 2023. Murray was also part of the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2024, recording 411 kills and 294 digs in 121 sets, registering 3.397 kills per set.

Murray gave a three-word reaction upon landing in Nebraska. She will be starting her 2025 season soon and already has been putting in the work at the spring scrimmage with her teammates. She captioned her story post on Instagram:

"back to Nebraska>>>"

Screenshot of Harper Murray's Instagram story (@harpermurray/ig)

Harper Murray partnered up with Merritt Beason and went 12-8 for her debut beach volleyball season at Nebraska in 2023. In 2024, Murray went 6-0 with Beason, making it the tied for highest individual single-season win total in Nebraska history. She also went 7-7 with Laney Choboy.

Nebraska Volleyball will be starting its season against Kansas State at the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Center on April 26 at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

Harper Murray penned an emotional note for former Nebraska Volleyball coach on John Cook

The former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook retired after 25 seasons with the Huskers. Harper Murray wrote an emotional note for the famous coach, thanking him and appreciating him for all the support he had given her. In an emotional Instagram post on February 1, Murray wrote:

"John would run through a wall for me, and I would do the same for him. I will never be able to put into words how appreciative I am of him and the program he has built and for him allowing me to be a part of it. I love you, Coach. Thank you for everything."

It was recently announced that the home of Nebraska Volleyball will bear the name of John Cook. The Huskers announced that the University of Nebraska Board of Regents has approved the naming of John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Murray, meanwhile, will be heading into her Junior year with the Huskers looking to lead the team to more success after last year's run to the final four.

