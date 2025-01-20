Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares glimpses from her 'break dump' ahead of school's commencement

Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball player Harper Murray shared glimpses of her vacation as she spends her off time after the season. This comes just after the collegiate volleyball season concluded last month, with her side being eliminated from the semis.

This was the second consecutive season that the Nebraska women's volleyball team failed to clinch a title after advancing to the final four. Murray has lately been busy with her fellow collegiate volleyball players and enjoying some time on the beaches and at the rugby matches before the commencement of her college.

She took to her Instagram handle to post a few pictures from her vacation time. Her photos also featured Creighton volleyball players, Eloise Brandewie, Jaya Johnson, and Saige Damrow. In the photos, Murray can be seen enjoying her time at the beaches and restaurants. She remarked in the caption:

"here’s a break dump for u since school starts this week"

Stepping into the next season, Harper Murray will be in her third year in the Nebraska program and will also be a crucial part in her side as an outside hitter.

Harper Murray opens up about her love for Nebraska Cornhuskers coach John Cook

Harper Murray smashing the ball wearing jersey no.27 during a match against Omaha Mavericks in the NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Harper Murray recently expressed her respect for the Nebraska Volleyball head coach, John Cook. The Nebraska sophomore shares a deep bond with her coach and has also spoken about the love she has for him frequently.

In an interview, Murray said that she adores and respects Cook and revealed she would not be as good as the player she is currently without the coach. She also mentioned that making her coach proud is one of her major goals. Harper Murray said (via New York Times):

"I look up to him and just the way he approaches every day in life. It’s different than anyone I’ve ever met. I have a lot of love and respect for him. I wouldn’t be the person or the player I am without him. And I know that I owe a lot to him. One of my biggest goals in life is to make him proud, especially because I put our program through a lot. I put us in the gutter at some points"

John Cook has been associated with the Nebraska volleyball program since 2000 and has led the side to several accolades including four NCAA titles. As a coach, Cook has held the AVCA Coach of the Year title six times in his career, and Big Ten Coach of the Year four times.

