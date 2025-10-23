  • home icon
  Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy gets real about switching at libero with Olivia Mauch amid team's unbeaten streak in the season

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy gets real about switching at libero with Olivia Mauch amid team's unbeaten streak in the season

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 23, 2025 02:00 GMT
Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy reveals her thoughts about switching libero position with Olivia Mauch [Image Source : Instagram]
Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy reveals her thoughts about switching libero position with Olivia Mauch [Image Source : Instagram]

Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy recently shared her thoughts about switching at the libero position with fellow teammate Olivia Mauch. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have maintained their unbeaten streak, with 18 wins in 18 matches.

The 20-year-old libero shared her opinion in an interview with the Hail Varsity channel, where she maintained that, although it's easier said than done, the camaraderie with Mauch has made it relatively easier. Choboy also added that the two players continue to cheer each other irrespective of the circumstances. In her words,

"I think me and Liv [Olivia] are just always kind of going at it, but we're also always cheering each other on, so we know that if it switches back and forth again, like we're still gonna be each other's supporters, and I think it can be really difficult going in and out of that position, but I think that we've both handled it really, really well and just trying to bring what we bring all the time, no matter what role we're in."
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will aim to maintain their unbeaten run as they compete against Northwestern University at the Bob Devaney Sports Center tomorrow.

Laney Choboy makes her feelings known on contending for Lexi Rodriguez's role

Laney Choboy talks about emulating the legacy of Lexi Rodriguez [Image Source : Instagram, Getty]
Laney Choboy talks about emulating the legacy of Lexi Rodriguez [Image Source : Instagram, Getty]

Laney Choboy previously talked about emulating the legacy of former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez. The 20-year-old libero had replaced Rodriguez this year as the main libero for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In her interview with the Hail Varsity in August 2025, Choboy remarked,

“Yeah, I think it can be hard when I think about it in a way of taking over Lexi's job and she did such an amazing job here. I think it would be hard if I was to think like that." [5:52 onwards]

Choboy further added,

"I think how I'm kind of going into it is I learned from Lexi and I'm going to continue to use her as a resource of mine but also like I am my own player and I can do this and, you know, while I am stepping into the role that she left behind, like I am coming into it on my own as well."

For the uninitiated, Lexi Rodriguez has been a star player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the 2021-2024 season. The former libero led the Nebraska Cornhuskers twice to the finals of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
