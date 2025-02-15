Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy shares an adorable Valentine’s glimpse with boyfriend and Huskers football player Jeremiah Charles

Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball player Laney Choboy recently shared glimpses of her time with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Charles, on Valentine's Day. Like Choboy, Charles is from a Nebraska Huskers background and competes for the University's football team.

Ad

He has played two seasons for the program as a defensive back after joining the University in 2023 as a redshirt freshman. Before joining the program, Charles played for the Arlington Martin High School.

Even though the timeline of their relationship is unknown, Choboy has visited Charles during his football matches and amid the volleyball player's off-season, they spent some time together on Valentine's Day. Choboy took to her Instagram handle to share a mirror selfie with Charles.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Choboy's Instagram story feat her boyfriend (Image via: Choboy's Instagram)

Laney Choboy has played two seasons for the Nebraska Cornhuskers so far in her career and has been crucial for the side on the defensive front. She has played 238 sets for the side and has inflicted 398 digs to her name. Notably, she was also part of the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2024 and the Tom Osborne Citizenship team in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Ad

Laney Choboy explained the side of her game she worked on before going into the 2024 season

Choboy during the match against Pittsburgh Panthers during the 2023 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Laney Chboy explained the side of the game that she emphasized more before coming into the 2024 collegiate volleyball season. She shared her comments in an October 2024 interview with 1890 Nebraska.

Ad

During the conversation, she revealed that she worked on her service throughout the spring to get a better hold on them. Choboy also mentioned that her Nebraska coach was also pleased with the improvement she has made in her service. She said (via 1890 Nebraska, 1:52 onwards):

"Yeah, so my service was super mental last year. So, in the spring, I was like, think about nothing else. Like don't think about anything actually and it helped a lot and coach said I improved a lot so that was good to hear and it builds my confidence a little bit. So, I have some going into this season. But yeah, I would say service is the most, I think everything else was pretty much how I usually was."

Ad

During the interview, Laney Choboy also shared that before joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball program, she wanted to join the Minnesota program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback