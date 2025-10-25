Nebraska Volleyball vs Michigan State: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets, and Preview

The Nebraska Volleyball team will be competing against the Michigan State Spartans on October 25, 2025. The faceoff will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ad

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will aim to extend their invincible streak to 20-0. They had previously met the Michigan State Spartans on October 17 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, where they won the game with a convincing 3-0 margin.

How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball’s game against Michigan State?

The match between Nebraska Volleyball and the Michigan State Spartans will be broadcasted from 7:30 p.m. onwards according to the Central Daylight Time. The match will be broadcasted live on the B1G Network.

Ad

Trending

Team rosters for Nebraska Volleyball and Michigan State

Nebraska Cornhuskers :

Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, Keri Leimbach, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Laney Choboy, Harper Murray, Manaia Ogbechie, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano

Head Coach : Dani Busboom Kelly

Michigan State Spartans :

Lia Schneider, Karolina Staniszewska, Bianca Mumcular, Danyle Courtley Ky Clayton, Malayah Long, Zuzanna Kulig, Evie Doezema, Taylah Holdem, Breccan Scheck, Caroline Formankova, Carmen Waye, Cam Berger, Mya Bolton

Ad

Head Coach : Kristen Kelsay

How to buy tickets for the Nebraska volleyball team against Michigan State?

Enthusiastic fans can buy the tickets for the game between Nebraska Volleyball team and the Michigan State Spartans from the website seatgeek.com

Nebraska Volleyball record 10th straight clean sweep of the season

Nebraska Volleyball team has won their 19th game in a row against the Northwestern University Wildcats. The Nebraska Cornhuskers maintained their unbeaten run in style, winning the game by 25-17, 25-13, and 25-17.

Ad

This is the 10th game in a row this season, where the Nebraska Volleyball team hasn't lost a single set. The last time they lost a set was on September 16, when they scraped a victory against the Creighton Bluejays by 3-2, with an overall score of 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-9.

Following the upcoming match against the Michigan State Spartans tonight, i.e., October 25, the Nebraska Volleyball team will take a short break. They will proceed to their away game in Madison, Wisconsin, where the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face the Wisconsin Badgers on October 31. Interestingly, this will be the first time the Nebraska Volleyball team will compete against the Wisconsin team throughout the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More