Nebraska Volleyball vs Michigan State: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets, and Preview

The Nebraska Volleyball team will be competing against the Michigan State Spartans on October 25, 2025. The faceoff will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will aim to extend their invincible streak to 20-0. They had previously met the Michigan State Spartans on October 17 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, where they won the game with a convincing 3-0 margin.
How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball’s game against Michigan State?
The match between Nebraska Volleyball and the Michigan State Spartans will be broadcasted from 7:30 p.m. onwards according to the Central Daylight Time. The match will be broadcasted live on the B1G Network.
Team rosters for Nebraska Volleyball and Michigan State
Nebraska Cornhuskers :
Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, Keri Leimbach, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Laney Choboy, Harper Murray, Manaia Ogbechie, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano
Head Coach : Dani Busboom Kelly
Michigan State Spartans :
Lia Schneider, Karolina Staniszewska, Bianca Mumcular, Danyle Courtley Ky Clayton, Malayah Long, Zuzanna Kulig, Evie Doezema, Taylah Holdem, Breccan Scheck, Caroline Formankova, Carmen Waye, Cam Berger, Mya Bolton
Head Coach : Kristen Kelsay
How to buy tickets for the Nebraska volleyball team against Michigan State?
Enthusiastic fans can buy the tickets for the game between Nebraska Volleyball team and the Michigan State Spartans from the website seatgeek.com
Nebraska Volleyball record 10th straight clean sweep of the season
Nebraska Volleyball team has won their 19th game in a row against the Northwestern University Wildcats. The Nebraska Cornhuskers maintained their unbeaten run in style, winning the game by 25-17, 25-13, and 25-17.
This is the 10th game in a row this season, where the Nebraska Volleyball team hasn't lost a single set. The last time they lost a set was on September 16, when they scraped a victory against the Creighton Bluejays by 3-2, with an overall score of 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-9.
Following the upcoming match against the Michigan State Spartans tonight, i.e., October 25, the Nebraska Volleyball team will take a short break. They will proceed to their away game in Madison, Wisconsin, where the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face the Wisconsin Badgers on October 31. Interestingly, this will be the first time the Nebraska Volleyball team will compete against the Wisconsin team throughout the 2025 season.