"Need a little time for myself to meditate"- Usain Bolt opens up on taking some time off amid $12.7 million scam controversy

Usain Bolt, reflecting on his busy schedule, took a moment to prioritize self-care and mediation, stepping away from his routine. He shared a glimpse of his downtime on social media.

The image shows the legendary Jamaican sprinter seated inside a luxurious private jet. Dressed in a black hoodie, black trousers and a matching black cap, he is seen focused on his phone. The jet's interior features polished wood paneling and gold-accented cup holders. A woven basket filled with snacks is visible in the background.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share this update with fans on February 20, 2025, accompanied by the following caption:

"Days Like These…Need a little time for myself to meditate 🙏🏿"

Bolt became a victim of financial fraud involving Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) and a Kingston-based firm. In January 2023, he discovered that $12.8 million was missing from his account. He is among 200 investors who have been affected by the massive fraud.

Bolt dominated Olympic sprinting across three Games, securing multiple gold medals. He swept the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at both the 2016 Rio and 2012 London Olympics. His Olympic breakthrough occurred in Beijing in 2008, where he won gold in the 100m and 200m events. However, Jamaica lost the the relay title due to a team member's doping violation. Bolt retired from competitive athletics after the 2017 World Championships.

Usain Bolt reflects on financial loss amid fraud scandal

In Picture: Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

In 2023, Usain Bolt expressed his frustration regarding the $12.7 million fraud that depleted his hard-earned savings. The sprinter, reflecting on the financial loss, spoke of his three children and parents, emphasizing the responsibilities that weighed on him.

Bolt explained that his savings were meant to support his family, ensuring a stable future for his children and continued care for his parents. Reflecting on the incident, he said:

"It was for my future. Everybody knows I have three kids. I’m still looking out for my parents, and I still want to live very well.” (sportsstar.thehindu.com)

On February 10, 2025, with the matter still unresolved, Bolt, 38, voiced increasing frustration regarding the stalled efforts to recover his funds. He emphasized that, despite continuous talks with officials and financial regulators, no concrete steps had been taken. Furthermore, he criticized the government's response, saying that their actions had fallen short of his expectations.

