"Never be afraid" – Ilona Maher encourages women to embrace their strength, draws a parallel with her DWTS performances

Ilona Maher has encouraged women to embrace their strength and never be afraid. Recently, she compared her performance at Dancing With The Stars with life to convey a meaningful message to her female audience.

Ilona Maher is a professional rugby player on the US Women's Rugby Sevens team who secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Known for her engaging social media presence, she frequently shares humorous behind-the-scenes moments and career highlights on Instagram and TikTok.

Dancing with the Stars is an American television dance competition show that pairs professional dancers with celebrities from various fields, such as sports, politics, and entertainment.

Alan Bersten, a seasoned American Latin and ballroom dancer, is partnered with Maher for the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars.

Trending

Maher recently posted a video showcasing snippets of her performance at the DWTS, emphasizing her strength. In the caption, she wrote:

"Never be afraid to be as strong as you possibly can," accompanied by the hashtag #womeninmalefields.

Her fans flooded her comment box with unwavering support.

Maher has consistently demonstrated her strength on DWTS through her high-energy performances, blending physical power with confidence.

In October 2023, she delivered a notable performance on DWTS during Disney Night by transforming herself into Luisa Mdrigal from Encanto. The 28-year-old showcased her strength by lifting her partner, Alan Bersten.

lan Bersten opens up about Ilona Maher's connection with female audience

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten at DTWS Soul Train Night (Photo: Instagram / @ilonamaher)

Alan Bersten shared his insights into Ilona Maher's connection with female audiences. In September 2024, Bersten discussed this on the Lightweights podcast hosted by Joe Vulpis.

The interviewer asked him:

"Do you think that she has one of the stronger connections with the female audience?" (at 18:07)

Bersten responded by saying:

"I hope so. I think so. I don't really, I think she is very empowering and that definitely resonates. I don't know what the audience thinks you never do. Like we don't get to see votes, so we don't know. But I hope." (at 18:13)

Bersten believes that Maher's empowering presence, strength, and confidence allow her to inspire viewers.

On November 18, Alan Bersten and Ilona Maher will perform two distinct dances for the DWTS semi-finals. Ahead of the big night, the duo took to Instagram to thank their fans for supporting their journey so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback