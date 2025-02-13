"Never let victory defeat you"- Carter Starocci shares a strong message as Penn State Wrestling progresses in the NCAA season

Penn State University wrestler, Carter Starocci, recently opened up about his work ethic and mindset following the win against Hawkeyes at the Bryce Jordan Center. He shared a series of photos of himself donning a Penn State vest on his social media handle.

On January 31, 2025, Penn State dominated Iowa in a wrestling duel, securing a 30-8 victory at the Bryce Jordan Center. The duel opened with Penn State's Luke Lilledahl and Iowa's Drake Ayala trading technical falls. Penn State took control as Beau Bartlett, Shayne Van Ness, and Tyler Kasak secured wins. Post intermission, the Nittany Lions extended their lead with victories from Michell Messengerbink, Levi Haynes, and Carter Starocci.

Reflecting on the victory, Starocci took to Instagram on February 12, 2025 and wrote a heartfelt message:

"I don’t have an off button. I can do this all day long. When things get hard, good. That means no one else will do it. More for me ;) Never let victory defeat you. Stay dialed in. It’s a long journey, but goes by quick!"

Starocci has built an exceptional wrestling career at Penn State. He is a four-time NCAA Division I National Champion (2021-2024), one of the only six wrestlers to achieve this milestone. He also clinched two Big Ten Conference titles (2022, 2023) and secured a bronze medal at the 2022 U23 World Championships.

Carter Starocci reflects on his recovery post a knee injury

In February 2024, Carter Starocci injured his right knee during a regular-season match against Edinboro University. The injury occurred in the final moments of the match, possibly due to a sudden twist or impact.

In November 2024, the 24-year-old shared about his recovery journey on Instagram, highlighting his progress after a knee injury. The video featured his workout and practice sessions, along with his return to competitive games.

Reflecting on the journey, Starocci took to Instagram to share his story with a heartfelt message that read:

"Last year’s finish was one for the books. But never inhale on events that take place, it’s always on to the next thing. My father has always instilled in me from day one that a true champion gets it done no matter what. I am blessed to be surrounded by such great people in my life with my family, team, Penn State, and doctors. Especially my coaches who truly make everything I and this team do, work, real leaders by example in all areas."

Notably, Carter Starocci received the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week honor from the US Air Force Special Warfare for his outstanding performance in the 2024 season.

