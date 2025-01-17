"Never squander what God has given you" - When Simone Biles reflected on her father's advice that helped her realize her talent

Simone Biles once opened up about an inspiring moment that made her realize her potential in gymnastics. Biles' father Ron made her realize the importance of the opportunity to pursue and continue her gymnastics career.

The legendary gymnast was adopted by Ronald and Nellie Biles when she was six. Biles attended Benfer Elementary School in Harris County, Texas, till 2012. As the intensity of training increased, it became difficult to balance her academics, prompting a question of homeschooling.

Biles was initially unsure about homeschooling. However, after realizing that it wouldn’t mean losing touch with her friends and discovering that several top gymnasts were already being homeschooled, she became comfortable with the idea.

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar, published in 2016, Biles reflected on her father's advice that ultimately influenced her decision.

"What finally pushed me to make up my mind was something my dad had told me years before. He’d said, 'Simone, never squander what God has given you.' When I thought about that, I realized God had given me the ability to do gymnastics in a powerful way. He’d also gifted me with a love for the sport and a passion for competing. I didn’t want to waste that. Once I approached it that way, the decision seemed inevitable."

Biles verbally committed to UCLA in 2014 to start her collegiate campaign after the Rio Olympics. However, the Olympian turned pro and forfeited her NCAA eligibility in 2015.

Simone Biles penned a heartfelt message for her parents Ronald and Nellie as they celebrated their wedding anniversary

Ron Biles, Simone Biles, Nellie Biles, and Adria Biles at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" in California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently penned a heartfelt message for Ronald and Nellie Biles, who celebrated their 48th anniversary on January 16, 2025. Ronald met Nellie when he was serving in the Air Force while stationed in San Antonio, Texas, where the latter was a nursing student.

When he met Nellie, Ronald was a single parent to Biles' biological mother, Shannon. Ronald and Nellie exchanged their wedding vows on January 16, 1977, and embraced two children Ronald Jr. and Adam.

Biles shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Happy 48th anniversary. My parents are so cute."

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.

Ronald and Nellie have always been supportive of Biles. From homeschooling Biles to attending her competitions and establishing the World Champions Center, they played a crucial role in shaping Biles' legacy.

