  New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2025: Schedule, where to watch, prize money and more

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2025: Schedule, where to watch, prize money and more

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Jan 31, 2025 15:21 GMT
Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin (Image via: Both Getty)
The 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix is all set to be held on Sunday (Feb 2). The competition will take place at The Track in Massachusetts and will start at 1:30 PM ET.

100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles will be featured in the track meet in the 60m event. He is coming in the meet after a victory at the RADD Sports College Invitational, where he clocked 6.62 seconds. In the Sunday event, Lyles will face strong competition from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 100m gold medalist, Marcell Jacobs who will also be opening his account for 2025 in this meet.

Other Paris Olympic medalists who will be gracing this event on Sunday include 100m Women's champion Julien Alfred, Men's 400m hurdles champion Rai Benjamin, and Masai Russell (100m hurdles gold medalist).

On this note, let's know more about the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2025: Schedule

Marcell Jacobs will run the 60m event with Lyles in the event (Image via: Getty)
Here is the complete schedule of the event with timings in EST:

  • High Jump male- 1:50 PM
  • Mile female masters- 2:20 PM
  • Junior 4x200m relay- 2:32 PM
  • Mile male masters- 2:40 PM
  • International mile junior girls- 2:52 PM
  • 500m sprint female- 3:04 PM
  • 60m sprint female heats 1- 3:12 PM
  • 60m sprint female heats 2- 3:18 PM
  • Viva Tequila Seltzer 60m hurdles heats 1 male- 3:24 PM
  • Viva Tequila Seltzer 60m hurdles heats 2 male- 3:30 PM
  • International Mile Junior Boys- 3:40 PM
  • Mile Women's- 3:51 PM
  • Triple Jump female- 3:59 PM
  • 400m sprint male- 4:03 PM
  • Ralph Mann Memorial 60m sprint heats 1 male- 4:12 PM
  • Ralph Mann Memorial 60m sprint heats 2 male- 4:18 PM
  • 60m sprint female finals- 4:26 PM
  • 60m hurdles female finals- 4:34 PM
  • Viva Tequila Seltzer 60m hurdles final male- 4:42 PM
  • Male 3000m- 4:49 PM
  • Male 800m sprint- 5:04 PM
  • Female 300m sprint- 5:13 PM
  • New Balance male 1500m sprint- 5:21 PM
  • Male 300m Jesse Loubier Memorial- 5:32 PM
  • New Balance female 3000m- 5:39 PM
  • Male 60m final Ralph Mann Memorial- 5:54 PM

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2025: Where to watch and prize money

Devynne Charlton set to feature in the competition (Image via: Getty Images)
The event on Sunday will be available for the fans to enjoy on NBC and Peacock. Fans can also watch the show from the arena after buying tickets. The tickets for the events are available in several price divisions, such as platinum, gold, and silver. Moreover, live streaming will also be available on the World Athletics Inside Track application.

All the winners of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2025 will receive an amount of 3000 USD while the second and third-placed contestants will receive 1500 USD and 1000 USD, respectively.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
