Nic Fink pens a heartfelt note after qualifying for his maiden Olympic Games in Paris

Nic Fink is poised to represent the U.S. at the Olympics for the second time in his career after qualifying for the 100m breaststroke event at the ongoing US Swimming Trials in Indianapolis, which started on June 15 and will conclude on June 23. Fink expressed his gratitude for the same with a heartfelt note.

The American booked his ticket to Paris after an impressive win in the 100m breaststroke event in the trials. He clocked a time of 59.08s to beat Charlie Swanson and Josh Matheny, who clocked 59.16s and 59.23s, respectively.

Fink previously qualified for the 200m breaststroke event at Tokyo 2020 Olympics after logging a time of 2:07.55, and this was the first time in three Olympic attempts that he made the US Olympic Team.

Trending

The 30-year-old will now be a two-time Olympian after squaring off in Paris, and he opened up on the same on social media.

He shared a series of pictures from Day 2 of the U.S. Swimming Trials on X and paired them up with a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards his family, his team, and his fans. He wrote:

"Olympian Again! I can't express how thankful I am to be able to represent the USA on the biggest stage in sports! I wouldn't be here without the love and support of my family, my friends, coaches, teammates, sponsors, support staff, and fans. GOING TO PARIS!"

Expand Tweet

"I didn't picture myself really ever being an Olympian" - Nic Fink on qualifying for the Paris 2024

After a remarkable swim in the 100m breaststroke, Nic Fink spoke with Team USA about qualifying for the Paris Olympics and becoming a two-time Olympian. The 30-year-old said that he never pictured himself as an Olympian and that he was "happy" with his performance.

"I can't really describe it. It's a really cool feeling," said Nic Fink. "I didn't picture myself really ever being an Olympian, let-alone two times. Going through that race, it was just, do what I do best and try to get my hand on the wall first. I was, I think, happy to be here tonight."

Apart from being a swimmer, Fink also works a full-time job and is going to have a baby soon, so the Swimming Trials win was a special one for him as it was Father's Day on the day he qualified for Paris. In the post-swim interview, he further added about the pregnancy and the support that has helped him reach this position.

"That's a win for me, but it's really a win for everyone in my life. My wife and I have had equal share in this pregnancy so far. She's been great. My parents, family, coaches, swimmers, everyone. "

Nic Fink made it to the final of the 200m breaststroke event at the Tokyo Olympics but ended fifth.