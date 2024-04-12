"Better than my ACL/MCL surgeries for sure"- Lindsey Vonn on her knee replacement surgery

Lindsey Vonn answered fan's questions on knee replacement surgery, claiming that it was better than her ACL or MCL surgeries.

The 39-year-old recently underwent surgery to replace her knee, claiming that it was a decision she came to after a lot of thought.

"After a lot of thought, research and talking to many many doctors, I made the decision to get a knee replacement," Vonn said on Instagram.

Vonn recently held a Q and A session for her fans, where she answered many of their question. One of her fans was curious about how painful the surgery was compared to others she went through

Lindsey Vonn responded to this by saying that the surgery was better than her ACL or MCL surgeries.

The 2nd and 3rd days were pretty tough but overall it's better than my ACL/MCL surgeries for sure. Not as easy as a clean up but the nice thing is that you can't break anything. The replacement isn't going anywhere so as soon as the swelling went down I could walk on it," the 39-year-old said.

The American was also asked if it was possible to become a great athlete even after a major injury. Vonn said that it was possible. Drawing experience from her own injuries, the American expressed that she went through ACL surgery in 2013 for the first time and still won 23 of her 82 wins after the procedure.

"Well.. I always believe anything is possible. I tore my first ACL in 2013 and went on to win 23 of my 82 wins post surgery, plus several world championship and Olympic medals. So yes, I do believe you can be successful after major injuries," Vonn said.

Lindsey Vonn opens up on top competitors' injuries this season

The 2023-2024 Alpine World Cup season witnessed multiple renowned skiers getting ruled out due to injuries. These included Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhiva, Bella Wright, Aleksander Kilde, and many others. Lindsey Vonn took to her X account to open up about her concern regarding the same.

"Unfortunately, this is ski racing. They have changed the skis to make athletes slower but it didn't work. It only cost the ski companies millions and almost ruined the industry. Skiers will always find a way to go fast and inevitably there will also always be injuries. It just happens that this year it's all the top stars, " Vonn said.

