"No excuse for his passive-aggressive presentation"- Fans react as Noah Lyles snubs Sha'Carri Richardson from the title of 'world's fastest women'

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts about the 'world's fastest woman' title, saying it belonged to Olympic 100m gold medalist Julien Alfred and not Sha'Carri Richardson. Lyles recently appeared on the 'Toure Show' and spoke about various topics ranging from his Paris Olympics victory to his plans for the upcoming season.

However, his take on one particular aspect of the sport put him in a pool of controversy. He said:

“Well, Sha’Carri Richardson is not the world’s fastest woman Julien Alfred is."

Fans took to X to express their opinion on Lyles' statement. While some agreed with the Olympic gold medalist's statement, others expressed how Sha'Carri Richardson had clocked the fastest 100m of 2024 with a performance of 10.71s.

However, the 'world's fastest' title is given to the athlete who wins the 100m in the major championship of the year, which can either be the World Athletics Championships or the Olympics.

"Noah is correct. The title "world's fastest" is given to the reigning champion that year in the stand-out competition which is either World's or the Olympics.That has been the critieria. It's who performed when it matters. World lead is given to who is fastest that year," wrote a fan.

"Noah seems very petty… no excuse for his passive aggressive presentation. Besides, it seems as though Noah is jealous of ShaCarri’s relevancy within the sport. He could learn something from ShaCarri but he rather discredit her accomplishments thus far. Noah seems very petty!" another fan chimed in.

"This is where the title gets tricky because she still ran the fastest time of 2024, but because I respect the sport, I’ll give her that title but I feel like you respectively have to say she still ran the fastest time of 2024 she just didn’t get the world title," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I've always known the fastest to be based on time regardless of where they place at the major championships," wrote a fan.

"He's right but people don't like him so they will say he's wrong," another fan chimed in.

" He didn’t even say it in a demeaning way, he was just being honest. Julian Alfred is the fastest woman," tweeted another fan.

Noah Lyles on regaining the title of the 'world's fastest man'

Noah Lyles at the OMEGA House Paris 2024 - Closing Night - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles marched onto the Paris Olympics as the reigning World Champion. He revealed that even after proving himself on the world stage multiple times, people still doubted his ability.

However, after clinching the gold medal in the 100m finals at the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles revealed that it was a dream-come-true moment for him. The title of the world's fastest man is something that he cherished.

"It was a dream come true. It is something you dream about all the time. You want to be the world's fastest man, I've said this for years. I'm the three world champion in the 200 and nobody wanted to say I was the world's fastest man. I won it in the 100 in Budapest," he said.

"Okay, now I'm in the conversation. I finally won it in the Olympics, okay, now I'm the world's fastest man, it's a crazy title and it holds a lot of weight you know," he added.

Noah Lyles expressed his gratitude for winning his first Olympic gold medal and hoped to put in a great performance in his upcoming races.

