"No money, no job"- Olympic Champion Thomas Ceccon opens up on isolation and sacrifice amid training

The four-time Olympic medalist, Thomas Ceccon, has recently shared his thoughts on his elite training, which involves seclusion and sacrifice. The two-time Olympian reflected on his tough workouts through his message.

The prominent competitive swimmer from Thiene, Italy, has won three gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal from the long-course World Championships. At the 2025 Australian Open Swimming Championships, Thomas Ceccon registered three wins and also posted the 200m Italian backstroke record. He concluded the race in 1:55.71.

Through his Instagram story, the notable athlete reflected on his isolation and sacrifice during his training session. Furthermore, the swimmer shared that he has no emotional support, material stability or comforts in life.

"8×450 with no friends, no music, no coach, no motivation, no food, no water, no sleep, no love, no family, no gf, no support, no health, no money, no car, no house, no future, no job"

Screenshot of Thomas Ceccon's Instagram story | Source: IG/ceccon_thomas

Along with his Olympic and World Championship feats, he has won four gold medals, two silver medals, and four bronze medals from short-course World Championships. In the European Championships long-course, Ceccon has clinched four gold medals, two silver medals, and three bronze medals.

In 2022, at the Swimming World Championship in Budapest, the elite competitive swimmer won the 100m backstroke world title and registered the world record. He completed the race in 51.60.

Thomas Ceccon reflects on his win in the 2025 Australian Open Swimming Championships

Thomas Ceccon at the 2025 Australian Open Swimming Championships - Finals Session: Night 1 - Source: Getty

Thomas Ceccon won the 100m freestyle final in the 2025 Australian Open Swimming Championships and concluded the race in a time of 48.41. During his interview with SwimSwan, he reflected on his physical condition and his evolution in training under notable Australian swimming coach Dean Boxell, who trains elite swimmers such as Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan, among others.

"It’s the fourth day of racing, so I’m a bit tired. But I’ll still take the underwater — it’s way better than last year because I’ve been training with Dean Boxall now, and I’m using fins in practice for 2k per day, so it’s very different from the European style."

Ceccon also participated in the Summer Youth Olympics, which are organised by the International Olympic Committee and won one gold medal, two silver medals, and two bronze medals in different swimming race events. He has also won five medals from the European Championships in short-course.

