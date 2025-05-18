No podium for Sha’Carri Richardson in her season-opener after Paris Olympics glory

Sha’Carri Richardson finished fourth in her season opener at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo. The reigning World Champion competed in the 100m against a highly competitive line-up and clocked 11.47s (-0.9) in the Japanese capital to miss a spot on the podium in her first race of the season.

Sha’Carri Richardson had skipped the entire indoor season of 2025 and recently announced her season opener in Tokyo a week ago. With the outdoor season slowly taking shape with major events scheduled for the month, her appearance in the Golden Grand Prix was highly anticipated by fans.

The American athlete began the race with great momentum and had a strong start. However, Sha’Carri Richardson was challenged by other athletes from the 60m mark and could not register a strong finish to eventually place fourth overall. Australian athlete Bree Rizzo took home the gold medal with a performance of 11.38s (-0.9). Rizzo's strong push in the final moments of the race helped her clinch the victory.

Sha'Carri Richardson's practice partner, Twanisha Terry, finished second with a performance of 11.42s (-0.9), and Sade McCreath from Canada clocked 11.46s (-0.9) to finish third.

Sha’Carri Richardson on taking real feedback during shortcomings

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke about taking real feedback from her during her shortcomings or mistakes in an interview with Essence. The American athlete shared that she likes her coach to give her unfiltered feedback so that she understands the areas where she needs to improve.

Moreover, Richardson shared that she understands that the feedback would be coming from a genuine intention, which would help her to improve and become one of the best athletes in the world. In addition, Sha’Carri Richardson revealed that she was prepared to put forward her best effort to improve despite how tough it might get.

"Like, if I am doing what I'm doing, like, I like for my coach to tell me exactly what is on his brain, no feel too raw because at the end of the day, I'm gonna give it right back to him the same way. But at the same time, I know that it comes from such a genuine place of wanting to pull the best out of me no matter what to point where even he may, he's willing to go and get nothing against me, but going against myself to pull out of me what I need," Sha'Carri Richardson said.

Furthermore, Sha’Carri Richardson said that she preferred her coach to be straightforward and blunt with her about her mistakes.

