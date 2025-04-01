"No president or politician can change that" - Nikki Hiltz makes feelings known on Trans Day of Visibilty

Nikki Hiltz, on Trans Day of Visibility, March 31, 2025, reflected on their journey since coming out in 2021. The athlete notes that broadcasters now consistently respect their pronouns, a shift from when it was once rare and gradually became more normalized in 2022 and 2023.

Ad

Hiltz shared a video on social media revealing the announcement about coming out as transgender. The video represents the moment in 2024 during the Paris Olympics in the 1500m event.

The 30-year-old shared the video alongside a heartfelt note on Instagram on March 31, 2025, with a caption. In the post, they expressed gratitude for the visibility this provides to young LGBTQ+ athletes. They wrote:

"As we face some of the most disheartening and dark times to be a trans person, our visibility is our power and one of the most powerful tools we have. We are here, we have always been here, and we aren’t going anywhere- no president or politician can ever change that."

Ad

Trending

Hiltz reshared the video on their Instagram story:

Screenshot of Nikki Hiltz's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @nikkihiltz

The athlete recently shared their experiences on their identity.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz Reflects on Their Nonbinary Identity and Fluid Gender Experience

A Touch More Live With Sue Bird And Megan Rapinoe Featuring Nikki Hiltz - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival - Source: Getty

Nikki Hiltz publicly embraced their identity as a transgender and nonbinary athlete in March 2021. Coming out on International Transgender Day of Visibility, Hiltz shared their journey with the world. They were met with numerous challenges after the announcement. Despite the backlash, Hiltz continued to push forward, with a focus on their athletic goals.

Ad

In the summer of 2021, during Olympic trials, Hiltz’s struggles were increased by external distractions and doubts about their decision to come out. This period represented a low point, with Hiltz admitting that they regretted coming out at the time.

Reflecting on the period, Hiltz wrote:

“Hi I’m Nikki and I’m transgender. That means I don’t identify with the gender I was assigned at birth. The word I use currently to describe my gender is non-binary. The best way I can explain my gender is as fluid. Sometimes I wake up feeling like a powerful queen and other days I wake up feeling as if I’m just a guy being a dude, and other times I identify outside of the gender binary entirely." (nbcolympics.com)

For Nikki Hiltz, the Olympics is not just about athletic achievement, but about furthering visibility for the nonbinary community and showing that respect for personal identity is an essential part of human compassion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback