"No time to feel sorry for myself"- Cole Hocker seeks redemption in next event after 1500m semis disqualification at World Athletics Championships

USA track star Cole Hocker took to social media to share a strong message after he got disqualified from the 1500m semi-finals at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Hocker initially finished second in the semi-final, however, he was disqualified for jostling during the final 100 metres of the race. Hocker could be seen trying to squeeze between Germany's Robert Farken and Dutchman Stefan Nillessen, with Farken set to advance to the final after the American's DQ. Cole Hocker will be looking ahead to the 5000m event at the World Championships, with the first round scheduled for this Friday. Hocker qualified for both the 1500m and the 5000m at this year's Worlds, recording impressive performances at the USA National Championships. He already has a World Indoor Championship medal to his name, winning silver in the 1500m short track at the 2024 World Indoors. In a post on Instagram, Hocker had this to say on his disqualification:&quot;Extremely disappointed not to get the chance to defend my 1500m title this year. As always, championships are unpredictable, but there’s no time to feel sorry for myself. Looking forward to the first round of the 5k this Friday&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCole Hocker's major breakthrough came at the Paris Olympics last year, where he won the 1500m gold medal. Cole Hocker on contact made in 1500m semi-finals: &quot;Not trying to affect anyone else's race&quot;Hocker at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyCole Hocker discussed the contact he made with Robert Farken during the 1500m semi-finals after the event had finished. In an interview on Flo Track, Hocker said: (0:24 onwards)&quot;Obviously, I'm not trying to affect anyone else's race. I was just trying to get to the line in that top six position, like everyone else was and yeah I would have liked to have it a little bit cleaner, but yeah it was what it was.&quot;&quot;I know everyone's very critical of my rail riding, I guess, in races. And I guess that was an example of where it was a little dicey, a little diceier than I wanted. I think in hindsight, maybe I should have just held the front and try to get the line because I felt amazing in the last 200 meters, quite frankly.&quot;Cole Hocker's disqualification was met with disappointment from USA Track and Field, who also appealed the decision but were denied. Hocker was disqualified an hour after the event had finished.