Noah Lyles' Adidas contract: Why didn't the World Champion reveal the details of the alleged "richest deal"? 

US sprint superstar Noah Lyles signed a contract extension with adidas, a German athletic apparel and footwear brand, that runs through the 2028 Olympics. Global Athletics and Marketing Inc., Lyles' agency, described the extension deal as the richest contract in the sport of track and field, worth over $2 million a year.

Lyles, the world champion, first signed a contract with Adidas in 2016 when he, as a high schooler, finished fourth in the men's 200m. The American track sensation described the contract as a dream come true.

Olympic medalist Lyles said:

When I first signed with Adidas in 2016 along with my brother Josephus, it was like a dream come true for us. Today is just a continuation of that childhood dream." (MKTESPORTIVO)

The fastest man in the world wanted to announce a contract extension with the sports brand. Mark Wetmore, Lyles' agent, told LetsRun.com that the athlete was adamant. He said:

"It's something Noah felt strongly he wanted to do and he thinks it's good for the sport. And Adidas was fine with him doing it."

Lyles pointed out that the announcement of the extension could further elevate the sport's popularity. Global Athletics highlighted the contract extension between Lyles and Adidas as the richest contract in track and field since the retirement of the legendary Usain Bolt.

However, it should be noted that the contract and the terms of the contract have not been made public. The non-disclosure agreement (NDA) of the contract prevents Lyles from sharing the details. He said:

"I definitely wish we were able to say how much it was." (LetsRun)

Lyle said he was rebuffed by the brand when he asked to be allowed to share the details of the contract. He added that he wasn't given any reason as to why he couldn't share the details.

Noah Lyles says Adidas understands his vision

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

Lyles, 26, believes Adidas understands him and his vision. He said (via a press release):

"Adidas is not only taking care of me and my family at a level I could only imagine, but they understand me and my vision - not only do I want to achieve all I can in this sport both on and off the track."

The sprinter, who won the US 60m title in Albuquerque on February 17, wants to make changes and bring about improvements in the sport. He shared:

"I want to make real change and improvements in the sport and how it's run for the generations that come after me. That is what drives me." (Citrus magazine)