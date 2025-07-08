Noah Lyles announces return after injury withdrawal, set to go head-to-head with Letsile Tebogo

American track and field athlete Noah Lyles will return to competition at the Diamond League in Monaco. He is set to make his season debut in the 200m on Friday, July 11.

Lyles has yet to run an individual 100m or 200m race this year. His last appearance was at the Tom Jones Memorial in April, where he competed in the 400m and 4x400m relay. He later withdrew from subsequent races, citing a “tight ankle”.

As Lyles makes his return, he will face Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo. Tebogo recently competed at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on July 5, winning the race with a time of 19.76s.

On Tuesday, July 8, Lyles confirmed his participation in the Diamond League event. He shared the update on Instagram, writing:

“Meeting Herculis. Diamond League Monaco. 200m 2025 Debut. Friday, July 11.”

Lyles is also the reigning 100m Olympic champion, having won gold at the Paris Olympics. Back in May, he also announced his 100m season debut. He will compete in the 100m at the London Diamond League on Saturday, July 19.

"My road to defending my world titles in Tokyo in September goes through London," said Lyles in a statement. "I've had great experiences there the last two years, running some of my fastest times, and I look forward to another in July. See you there!"

In Paris, Lyles won gold in the 100m, clocking 9.79 seconds. He also earned a bronze medal in the 200m.

“I’m a scary guy after I lose”- Noah Lyles opens up about Paris 2024 bronze medal

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

The race between Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo will be their first meeting since the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Tebogo won the men’s 200m gold. Lyles took bronze after testing positive for COVID-19 before the final race.

Speaking with Track and Field News in April 2025, Lyles opened up about missing out on 200m gold in Paris:

"Oh, it definitely gives motivation. It gives motivation on two fronts. You know, I always say I’m a scary guy after I lose, because once I lose I don’t lay down. I get back up and I come back stronger. So I hope everybody’s working four times as hard. We saw what happens after I lost in Tokyo. I came back and ran the third-fastest time ever."

Noah Lyles further added that he is no longer chasing world records but is focused on becoming better and faster.

