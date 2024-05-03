"Noah Lyles is so bouncy"; "Is that Erriyon?" - Fans react to Noah Lyles training for World Athletics Relay 2024

Noah Lyles has reached the Bahamas for the World Athletics Relay 2024 and is gearing up to deliver a strong performance in the men's 4x100m. The World Athletics Relay is slated for May 4-5 and will take place in Nassau, Bahamas.

Lyles is amped up and is training for his event. He will be running with Pjai Austin, Kenneth Bednarek, Kyree King, Courtney Lindsey, and Kendall Williams at the 4x100m Relays.

World Athletics shared a video of him training in the Bahamas on their Instagram account. They captioned the post as:

"Noah in town. Catch six-time world champion @nojo18 in the men's 4x100m at the #WorldRelays!!"

One of the fans complimenting Lyles on his form left a comment saying:

"Noah is so bouncy! Elastic tendons."

Noah Lyles Fan Reactions

Another netizen after watching the video recognized Noah Lyles as another athlete and stated:

"Is that Erriyon?"

Fan Reactions Noah Lyles

Wishing luck to Team USA for the World Athletics Relays, one of the admirers expressed:

"Good Luck to team USA by Noah Lyles 👏👏😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️"

Noah Lyles Fan Reactions

Hyping up Lyles to train more, one of his fans commented:

"Train hard man, victory."

Noah Lyles Fan Reactions

Calling the World Champion his inspiration, one of the users commented:

"Omg so inspirational."

Noah Lyles Fan Reactions

Noah Lyles' exceptional feats in 2024

Noah Lyles stepped into this season by defeating one of his arch-rivals Frd Kerly at the New Balance Grand Prix in 60m. He trounced Kerley by clocking a time of 6.44s.

Within the same month, the sprinting sensation bettered his timing in 60m at the USATF Indoor Championships. He defeated another arch-rival and world record holder Christian Coleman by clocking a time of 6.43 seconds.

Noah Lyles then opened his outdoor season at the Tom Jones Memorial and again clinched gold by clocking a time of 10.01s in the 100m event. After a week of this accomplishment, the World Champion ran in another 100m showdown at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix.

Here, he clocked 9.96 and stood atop the podium once again. Now, the track and field enthusiasts are on their toes to witness Noah Lyles perform at the Paris Olympics 2024.