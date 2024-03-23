Noah Lyles' brother Josephus Lyles shares a glimpse of preparation for the upcoming Texas Relays

Noah Lyles’ brother Josephus Lyles recently posted a glimpse of his preparation for the upcoming Texas Relays 2024, scheduled from March 27 to 30, 2024.

Like Noah, Josephus is also a sprinter who majorly specializes in running the 200m and 400m sprint disciplines. He clocked his personal best of 19.93s in the 200m event in 2022, while his career-best time of 45.09s in the 400m was achieved back in 2018. He also owns a personal best of 6.60s in the 60m dash.

Josephus opened his outdoor season at the Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational 2024 on March 14, where he registered a time of 10.14s (+1.8) in the 100m.

This timing is also his fastest-ever season opener and the fourth fastest 100m run in his career. As the Paris Olympics 2024 approaches, he will be aiming to earn a place in Team USA squad for the Summer Games.

Recently, Josephus Lyles shared a video of his training on his Instagram (IG) story. He captioned it:

“Texas relays next week”

One of his prominent achievements is winning the bronze medal in 200m at the NACAC Championships in 2022. He was also a part of the gold medal-winning USA team in the 4×400 m relay event at the World Junior Championships 2014.

In 2016, Josephus turned professional along with his older brother Noah Lyles after signing an eight-year contract with Adidas. Both Josephus and Noah were 18 and 19, respectively, when they signed the agreement with one of the leading sportswear manufacturers.

Noah Lyles focuses on being the fastest man in the 100m and 200m disciplines in 2024

Noah Lyles celebrates winning gold in the Men's 200m Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles shared his goals of being the fastest man in the 100m and 200m disciplines in 2024 (via The Inside Track of World Athletics podcast). He said:

"Specifically for this year, I want to consolidate myself as the fastest man in the world in the 100 and 200 meters. I definitely have my sights set on the American record in the 100 meters and even the world record.”

Lyles presently holds the American record in the 200m, previously held by Michael Johnson, as the 26-year-old clocked a time of 19.31s at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. He also has a personal best of 9.83s in the 100m.

Both the 100m and 200m world records are currently under the name of Usain Bolt, with times of 9.58s and 19.19s, respectively.