Noah Lyles' brother Josephus reacts to clocking personal best season-opening time

Noah Lyles’s younger brother Josephus Lyles recently clocked the fastest season-opener ever, in the 100m race at the Kirk Baptiste Invitational. Celebrating the remarkable milestone in his career, the athlete expressed his happiness to his fans through his social media handle.

On Thursday, March 14, Josephus Lyles clocked a blazing 10.14s (+1.8) at the Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational in Tom Tellez Track, Houston, TX (USA). Representing his team Athletics TX, he managed to clock his fastest season-opener time ever.

Moreover, he surpassed his competitors Dekell Minor from Front Scott CC and Lamar’s Cameron Chin. They were placed second at 10.26s (+1.8) and third at 10.28s (+2.2), respectively.

Elated by his own performance, Josephus shared the news of his fastest season-opener ever on his Instagram story. The young athlete was spotted lying on the race track donning sunglasses. He wrote:

“Good 10.14 to open the season

"Fastest season opener ever.”

Lyles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/josephus_lyles)

Moreover, Noah Lyles brother tagged his sponsor Adidas in his story. The 25-year-old athlete was signed by the brand in 2016, the year he turned professional.

Josephus Lyles was born in Gainesville, Florida, on July 22, 1998. Growing up, the young boy had an immense athletic impact because of his parents - Keisha Caine and Kevin Lyles. Both of them were athletes at Seton Hall University.

Noah Lyles' younger brother preparing for 200m race ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles and Josephus Lyles at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Previews

The brother of the world’s reigning 100m and 200m champion, specializes in the 200m and 400m races. Josephus has won plenty of championships in both events ever since he was in high school.

He bagged silver and bronze medals in the 400m and 200m races, respectively, at the 2015 World Youth Championships. He proved himself again in the 200m race at the NACAC Championships in 2022 where he won the bronze medal.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, Josephus Lyles is planning to take his shot in the 200m race. He is currently getting trained by his champion brother Noah Lyles.

Moreover, during an interview with Olympics.com, Josephus shared his vision for this year. He said:

“This has been a dream for me for years now. In 2016, I qualified for the Olympic Trials, and I tore my quad and was devastated. In 2021, I didn’t make the team. But a dream delayed is not denied.

"When I try out for the team in 2024, I know I’m going to be prepared. So making that team is going to mean the world to me. I don’t know if I’m going to cry, but in my head, I know I probably will.”