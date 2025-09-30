Noah Lyles calls out IshowSpeed for blunder on stream after a head-to-head face-off

Noah Lyles wasn't impressed with the current stream of content creator-cum-YouTuber, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed. The Olympic champion sprinter called him out for a blunder made on stream.

Lyles shared a clip of IShowSpeed's current stream on his Instagram profile. In the clip, the 20-year-old YouTuber was wearing an Ozzy shirt, which some claimed was gifted by Noah Lyles. Lyles cleared the air by revealing that he indeed gifted IShowSpeed a T-shirt with his art, though it wasn't the T-shirt IShowSpeed was wearing in the video clip.

Noah Lyles wrote in the caption of his Instagram story,

"Tell @IShowSpeed on YouTube He's wearing a fake Ozzy shirt. He was recently my art on a shirt with my name edited out @ozzyoz_da_vyrus"

Screengrab of Noah Lyles' Instagram story over IShowSpeed [Image Source : Noah Lyles' Instagram]

Noah Lyles had previously faced IShowSpeed in a friendly 50m dash organized last year by popular YouTuber James Stephen Donaldson, better known as MrBeast. Though he ultimately lost to the Olympic champion sprinter, IShowSpeed impressed everyone with his running skills. Noah Lyles also claimed in another podcast that if he were actually willing to take the leap, he could train IShowSpeed for the upcoming Olympics to be held in Los Angeles by 2028.

Noah Lyles reveals the most misunderstood aspect about himself

Noah Lyles opens up on the misunderstood aspects about himself [Image Source : Getty]

Noah Lyles recently talked about the most misunderstood aspects about himself. In his appearance on the podcast session for the 'SpeakEasy' channel, the Olympic champion sprinter remarked,

"It's probably uh me being co**y because in reality it's me just having confidence. It's just y'all don't understand the things that I've had to go through to be at this point to know why I'm so confident. And at the end of the day, the reason that they get mad is cuz I keep doing the things that I say that I'm going to do." (15:08 onwards)

The athlete further added,

"But when they actually end up meeting me, they they're like, 'Oh, wow. This man is actually super down-to-earth.' He's, you know, tries to help everybody. He does all these things, but you only get to see me for 19 seconds. You only get to see the competitive Noah. You know, the 9 seconds, the short little interviews."

Noah Lyles ended his season on a promising note by winning three medals at the World Championships held in Tokyo. Though he missed out on a second consecutive title in the men's 100m, Lyles won gold medals in both the men's 200m and the men's 4x100m relay respectively.

