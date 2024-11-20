"Noah Lyles catch it" - Fans react as GQ calls Usain Bolt 'The world's fastest man'

Usain Bolt recently appeared at the GQ Men of the Year award ceremony, and the brand highlighted his presence while also aiming what looked like a disguised dig at Noah Lyles for calling himself the "fastest man alive." This garnered the attention of fans, and they have voiced their opinions.

Lyles became the Olympic champion this year at the Paris Olympics in 100m, where he clocked 9.79s to clinch the gold medal. Kishane Thompson and Fred Kerley claimed second and third place, respectively. However, the world record in the 100m is still held by Bolt, who ran 9.58s at the 2009 World Championships.

Lyles called himself the "fastest man in the world" in a video from the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics and GQ has sparked a debate by appearing to taking a dig at the American athlete for his statement. The magazine shared a picture of Bolt's from the GQ Men of the Year award ceremony on its X (formerly Twitter) account and added the caption:

"The world's fastest man (yes, it's still @usainbolt) is a natural in the world's most opulent Italian label (and yes, that's still Bottega Veneta)."

Following this, fans shared their opinions in the replies. One fan commented with a mention of Noah Lyles, who called himself the "fastest man in the world" during the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

"@ Noah Lyles catch it"

Another fan agreed with the post and said,

"No further arguments necessary!"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I want to remind @LylesNoah that he is not the fastest man in the world, I support you brother but I'm not sure who gives you that accrediation. You are the fastest man in the world THIS YEAR." said one fan.

"A round of applause to whoever wrote this" another fan commented.

"Tbh some americans especially athlete be saying 100m wr breaking whenever, but each yr since 2009 the 9.58 wr is still what we see. So basically that makes bolt the(fastest man this yr) for 9.58 is what we see and what his PB is. The fastest mn in the🌏 "said another fan.

Noah Lyles opened up about calling himself the fastest man in the world over Usain Bolt

Noah Lyles courted controversy during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. Lyles called himself the "fastest man in the world" while standing on the boat that took the US athletes along the Seine River. He said,

"What's up, Team USA? This is Noah Lyles, fastest man in the world, and we are out here in Paris getting ready to go on our tour of the world, introducing America to the Olympics."

This statement sparked a debate among fans and commentators as Usain Bolt's 100m record is still untouched. A few days later, Lyles spoke about his statement in a press conference.

"It's me. It's always going to be me. Everybody knows that the title goes to the Olympic champion and the world champion, which I am one of, and soon to be another one of."

Lyles was most recently in the news when he met WWE star, "Rey Mysterio."

