Noah Lyles to compete in 150m event at Atlanta Games

American sprinting sensation Noah Lyles stated on social media that he will be running in the 150m sprint at the Adidas Atlanta Games 2024. The reigning World Champion aims to bolster his 100m and 200m times ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Lyles has had an exceptional start to his 2024 season, clocking impressive times in the 60m indoor sprints. He ran 6.44s at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024. The 26-year-old beat 60m world record holder Christian Coleman in the process as well.

The two icons squared off once again at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 but it was Coleman who came out triumphant this time around. While Coleman clocked 6.41s to win the gold, Lyles won the silver medal with a new personal best time of 6.43s.

A fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) that if Lyles ran in a 150m event this year, he could get a boost in his times.

"Someone need to ask @LylesNoah if he’s gon run a 150 this year because if he does he could forreal drop a crazy a** time"

The Paris Olympics favorite replied in affirmation, saying that he was indeed running in the 150m sprint on 18th May at the Adidas Atlanta games.

"@adidasATLGames May 18th"

Noah Lyles ran at last year's Adidas Atlanta games as well alongside Christian Coleman and Grant Halloway. He clocked a personal best of 14.56s in the men's 150m sprint.

Noah Lyles aims for quadruple gold in Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

After an impressive start to his 2024 season, Noah Lyles claimed that he was aiming for 4 gold medals in the upcoming Paris Olympics. No sprinter, not even the legendary Usain Bolt, has achieved that feat.

Lyles was quoted as saying by Reuters:

“I'm serious. I just ran the 4x400m in Glasgow and I felt that was definitely one of my ways of saying that this isn't a joke. A lot of people thought I was just doing it for headlines. But, no. I’m full force going in.”

At the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, Noah Lyles ran in the 4x100m relay as well. Lyles will be the favorite for the 100m and 200m events in Paris. In the 60m and 4x100m, only time will tell if he can make history.