Noah Lyles declares himself and Jaydon Hibbert 'fashion killers' after flaunting stunning outfits at Racers Grand Prix

Noah Lyles unabashedly called himself and Jaydon Hibbert "fashion killers", a term used to describe incredibly fashionable individuals who have a significant influence on the fashion industry.

Fresh off his 100-m wins at the Tom Jones Invitational and Bermuda Grand Prix, Noah Lyles faced a blow at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix. The 26-year-old lost to Oblique Seville in the 100-meter finals, despite radiating unrivaled confidence prior to the race. The latter set a world record in 9.82 seconds to leave Lyles in 9.85 seconds.

Seville smoothly outpaced Lyles' personal best time of 9.83s, which he set at the 2023 World Championships. After this loss, Lyles posted a race preview screenshot to point out Seville's winning look and threw a challenge - "See you in Paris".

Then, in a bid to loosen up the stress building up to Paris, Lyles shared the frame with Jaydon Hibbert, with whom he participated in a walk-through before his Racers Grand Prix feat. The duo wore co-ords designed by celebrity stylist Kwasi Kessie and posed for Jack Nelson's lens. The white-based, coastal-themed attires gave off island vibes.

Jaydon Hibbert, the champion Brazilian triple jumper, posted a series of photos on his X to illustrate their camaraderie and impressive fashion sense. Hibbert captioned their stroll down the lawn and their photo with Lyles's trademark "three-peat" hand gesture as follows:

"BIG STEPPAZ @LylesNoah x Hibby pullin’ up to @racersgrandprix like:"

In response, Lyles called himself and Hibbert the fashion killers, people popular for setting trends and leaving a noteworthy impact on the ever-growing fashion industry.

"Fashion killers"

Hibbert jumped 17.75-m to clock the world-leading time in the triple jump event at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix. He unleashed his 14-step approach to achieve the second-best leap of his career.

"I have a lot of interests" - Noah Lyles about his passions besides track and field

Noah Lyles has always had a thing for stylish clothing. He often chooses the most on-trend looks for his outings and sports box braids and painted nails while on the track. Aside from that, Lyles is an avid Lego fan and enjoys listening to great music.

Ahead of the 2018 Birmingham Diamond League, he gave a peek into his interests:

"I have a lot of interests and art is my biggest love. Lego is another one. I have a whole Lego city that I’m building piece by piece and brick by brick and box by box and people actually like it," Lyles said. (via Olympics.com)