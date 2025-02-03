Noah Lyles dedicates New Balance Indoor Grand Prix victory to late coach

American track athlete Noah Lyles recently expressed his feelings for Olympian, researcher, and coach Ralph Mann, who died on January 2, 2025. Mann had helped Lyles in the early years of his career.

This came after the 27-year-old's victory at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, where he won the 60m race. He clocked a run time of 6.52 seconds to beat the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Marcell Jacobs, who eventually finished in fourth position.

Bahamian sprinter Terrence Jones and US athlete PJ Austin clinched second and third positions with run times of 6.57 seconds and 6.60 seconds, respectively. This was Lyles' second victory in indoor events this season after the RADD Sports Collegiate Invitational, where he won the 60m race.

Trending

Lyles took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures of himself from the race and wrote in the caption:

"This one’s for you Ralph 🕊️"

Noah Lyles had penned a heartfelt note after Mann died last month and credited the latter for helping him improve his running style and blocks.

Noah Lyles shares thoughts after clinching victory at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Lyles celebrates with the fans after his 60m victory at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston (Image via: Getty Images)

After his victory at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday, Noah Lyles shared his thoughts regarding Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who had earlier claimed that he could beat Lyles over a race.

In an interview after the Boston event, Lyles said if Hill was willing to race and beat him one-to-one, he should meet the track and field athlete. He added that as Hill's football season was over, he would not have any issues regarding the schedule. Lyles said (via NBC Sports):

"When you’re (Tyrek Hill) ready to actually put some words down and you’re actually ready to race, see me. I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now. I’m trying to transcend the sport, and my first job is to make sure everybody knows that even though I won the medal, I go everywhere, and I’m going to win because I’m the world’s fastest man."

Following Hill's comments about beating Noah Lyles, former athletes Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green had shown their support for the current 100m Olympic champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback